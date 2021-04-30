Meet Prateek Vats aka DRIP, an internationally nominated music producer and DJ

White uniform, golden stripe epaulets, a very well-paying job, global sailing across all continents as the most basic job description, experiencing mesmerizing beauty and adventure of the unoccupied 3/4th of the world and so much more. This is all what Prateek Vats was living in his days of sea service in merchant navy as a 21-year-old. But that wasn't enough. Prateek had already set his eyes on something else. Something even the adventurous and luxurious merchant naval life style could not satisfy. Prateek had set his eyes on not just exploring different continents and oceans but to explore his own creativity as well. He had decided to sail off to the world of music and entertainment. Here, DRIP was born.

This was the year 2012, after finishing his pre sea land training from Tolani Maritime Institute, BITS Pilani, Prateek was now to start his sea training anytime. Meanwhile, Prateek started playing around with Ableton DAW (digital audio workstation) and started learning music production, sound designing and audio engineering through YouTube videos. He mentions that his first major expense from his first salary was not going to a port and partying or buying expensive gifts or clothes but a midi synthesizer ' ARTURIA KEYLAB 49 ' which he got in Singapore and till date is one of his most prized gears. This happened in the first few months of Prateek's sea service. Days of training for a deck cadet at sea are really hectic but Prateek made sure to play around with his new musical gear every day and time and again gave up sleep to make time for his personal music training. Prateek fondly remembers playing for his fellow officers and crew during ship's barbecue parties and other occasions. He mentioned that all the time at his sea service the officers and the crew of his ship were extremely supportive of his endeavour into music.

Coming to 2021 almost leaping a decade ahead, Prateek Vats is known widely recognized as DRIP. Drip was performing at the biggest venues, music and food festivals, cultural festivals of esteemed colleges and universities alongside names like Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Sukh E, Alobo Naga, Teri Miko, Jasmine Sandlas, Club Banditz, Shilpi Sharma, Parikrama Band and the list is way longer now. Along with this Drip started working on his originals and collaborations. Collaborating with artists from variety of fields such as music producers, choreographers, videographers and in general with people from different walks of life, Drip now is finishing up his years of hard work on his debut album Drip Trip. The video team is engulfed in their shoots and Drip remains into mixing and mastering phase of his tracks. COVID -19 has really slowed the pace down of the team’s work, but Drip continues to make his own time through all this. We are told to see a some of the new faces and talents of India in the videos of his songs.

Summing up on our glimpse of Prateek Vats a.k.a DRIP, here is a rare combination we don't see in our day-to-day life. What can we say but India is incredible and so are the talented Indians? Drip and his team join us in wishing everyone a safe and happy isolation during the pandemic and also advice everyone to wear masks in public and sanitize often. With this all our team wishes Drip and his crew all the best for his upcoming album and hopefully the situation with our event and entertainment industries will become better so we can see DRIP back on stage taking us on his trip.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

