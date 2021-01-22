Meet Rahul Dakare, the SEO expert making a fortune

Imagine living a life where you work everyday towards your passion while generating more than $2000 dollars a day by helping others build their reach on the web, while actively honing your hobbies! This scenario is too good to be true, but it's not impossible.

Rahul Dakare, the digital marketer who dons many hats including that of an SEO expert, Corporate hospitality management employee, an entrepreneur, traveler - having visited about 15 dream destinations - and a certified Skydiver.

The roles are many, but the man is one, and like us, he has 24 hours in a day and 365 days in a week, but despite the excuses that we as individuals always come up with, he's a man who believes in the power of manifesting goals and then tactfully working towards these.

The apprehensive past

But all the above credentials does not mean that Rahul was born perfect, neither did he have a magic wand that placed all his dreams fulfilled on a platter. The sweet fruits of being able to lead a dream life has come with a tumultuous past, like many, he also started from scratch, with zero knowledge about what the future will enfold. He knew one thing, that if he is able to turn what he loves to do as his profession, he will never feel tired and will always have the energy to take on new endeavours in life.

This realisation made him explore different jobs and research more on how to cap the benefits of the skills that you have. Rahul was a fervid social media user and he loved spending time while being acquainted with the internet. This is when he realised that he can start building a career in this field. Being a travelling enthusiast, Rahul joined a cruise company that would give him both the financial incentives as well as the incentive to be able to delve more into his passion of understanding the nuances of the travel industry.

Throughout this period, he was actively involved in scaling his SEO and social media management for various websites which was multiplying generously.

Two years later, in 2016, he entered another phase where his Digital Marketing Company went live. Since then, Rahul has scaled heights of success with his business whilst making good time for his passions that includes a host of activities that most of us only dream of doing, if we are able to take a vacation once a year.

The SEO expert has today, not only attained financial freedom but professional freedom too. The latter being the bigger milestone that simply places him as an entrepreneur on a pedestal and we can't keep calm!

