Meet Rohit Khosla, a highly-skilled, business professional from Delhi

Phil Knight once rightly said, 'Play by the rules, but be ferocious'. It applies aptly in the business world. To enjoy the sweet smell of success, one has to abide by the rules. But just following the rules is not enough. Sometimes, a person has to take risks and decisions that will make the most out of them. Only with such a bold attitude they will overcome everything and thrive in their work. One such person who didn't hesitate at any step while venturing into the business world is Rohit Khosla from Delhi.

Rohit Khosla is known for his diligence, perseverance and commitment. The businessman completed his B.Com. (H) from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) in 2014. He pursued his MBA in the UK at Oxford University. Khosla was always a bright student, and hence, he earned several scholarships for his higher studies. He also gained certifications and online accreditations from reputed institutes like Harvard University, Wharton Business School, and London School of Economics.

Khosla was always keen to learn new things, especially when it comes to the business world. The curiosity in him brought him closer to the world of entrepreneurship. He explored every field, every opportunity that came his way. He gained the confidence to build something of his own and spent every day during his MBA days in strategizing and planning. Eventually, the bright mind of Rohit Khosla played a significant role in heading the business 'R.K. International Group' in India.

With his hard work, intellectual thinking and professional attitude, Rohit Khosla brought R.K. International Group to a global level. His excellent communication skills and healthy working methods helped him collaborate with big clients and maintain a good rapport with his team members and other businesses. Ever since he is appointed as the CEO, the company has started other brands such as New Delhi Medical Centre, Gulf Visa Services, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., New Star Medical Centre, Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, R.K. International Skill Development Centres and Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.