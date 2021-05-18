Meet Sahil Samuel, Freddie Mercury’s Indian avatar

When he performs, his listeners are left mesmerized but he calls himself ‘Naalayak’ (good-for-nothing). Meet Sahil Samuel, Chandigarh-born vocalist and songwriter, who is also the founder & front man for the Naalayak band that travels all over India with its music. Born into a middle-class family, Sahil began writing songs at a young age and when it was time to pick a career, he had already made his choice. And what a choice he has made!

You would be surprised to know that Sahil’s parents had already mapped out his life, when he was born. Just like every Indian parent, they wanted him to get a College degree and a ‘good job’ before settling down in life. But Sahil and destiny had other plans. Sahil was guided by the kind hand of destiny to write songs and after starting his tryst with pen and paper, he has so far written more than 300 songs since 2016. Through all this, he was guided by his passion for music.

In 2014, before he discovered his talent for writing, Sahil had earned his first public gig at a club, where he sang for the well-known band ‘Swastik.’ However, his heart was yearning for something else, which he calls, “The Sahil Samuel Project.” That search culminated in the Naalayak band in 2015.

Apart from Sahil, the band boasts of talents like Akshatt Kakar (lead guitarist), Aashish Kalanta (Bass guitarist) and Garry Singh Arora (drummer). While writing, Sahil easily navigates between Urdu and Hindi words, displaying a level of understanding of both languages, which isn’t usually found in boys of his age group. Some of his most famous albums are “Main Ka Bukhar (2018)”, “Hindi Gaane”, from which he has already released two songs while remaining three songs will also be launched soon. And Sahil has been a busy guy especially during the lockdown. He is ready with his third album as well, which has songs titled – Bawra, Haan Pyaar Hai, Dil-ae Raza, etc. Among his inspirations are Atif Aslam, Raghu Dixit, Lucky Ali, Axelrose, etc. But it is Freddie Mercury, whom he espouses animatedly on the stage, while performing to the heartbeats of his audience.

Talking of his stint as a front man of the famous band, performing live and getting to do what he loves the most, Sahil has quite a philosophical response, “Fame is like cancer. If you detect it timely, you will be cured and will continue to shine for long. But if you don’t fix it in time, you will be done very soon.”

