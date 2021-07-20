Meet Sateesh Konakalla: An aspiring journey of an Edupreneur

The pandemic has greatly disrupted our day to day lives creating unprecedented challenges for people. Every sector has been hit very hard and the education sector is no different forcing millions of teachers out of jobs while having a negative impact on the young minds of the students. These imposed restrictions have inspired us to adapt to innovation as the key factor in maintaining normalcy in our lives making online education the ‘new normal’.

Meet Sateesh Konakalla, a passionate educator and an entrepreneur from Hyderabad. Sateesh is the founder of Sateesh Academy, an institute that helps teachers, entrepreneurs, math enthusiast and homemakers to become a trainer in Vedic mathematics, Abacus, Phonetics and handwriting. They provide support to individuals and franchises by creating earning opportunities via tutoring.

Vedic mathematics and Abacus are two ancient mathematical tools that help students in enjoying and understanding mathematics in a fun and interactive way to diminishing the math phobia of students. Many Schools hire Vedic math and Abacus experts to train their students and upskill the knowledge of their teachers and Sateesh Academy an expert in Vedic Mathematics and Abacus training has tied -up with various educational sectors online and offline to promote the need to learn Vedic Mathematics and Abacus.

Hailing from Hyderabad Sateesh found his passion for teaching through home tutoring as a BTech student. After completing his education, he went onto pursue a career in the corporate school but found his calling as an Educator and Entrepreneur in 2011. He began with home tuition consultancy and then by 2015 he branched out into Vedic mathematics and Abacus training programs which led him to open 3 more branches of his institute in and around Hyderabad. Sateesh’s brainchild Klasses.in is an innovative platform that connects parents to tutors who are versatile in taking care of the education needs of their students.

As the pandemic has progressed, Online education has gained momentum in connecting students to expert mentors. The opportunities brought by online education is great but educators have had a tough time mastering the art. Sateesh academy has helped educators and homemakers to master the online education scenario. They have also provided career support to the educators affected by the pandemic. Sateesh Academy has over 250 trainers personally handpicked by Sateesh who help simplify the education concepts in India. They have been successful in spreading their knowledge especially in Vedic mathematics and abacus techniques via online education throughout the country.

Sateesh Konakalla’s drive to facilitate quality education through simplified concept with the help of Vedic mathematics and Abacus is greatly beneficial for students and teachers alike. He and his team strive to nurture the reasoning and problem-solving skills of students from a young age to help them crack the competitive exams in their future. From the humble beginning of a home tutor to an entrepreneur his journey has helped him connect and understand the needs of students and teachers alike. His ingenuity and hard work have helped him make a mark in the lives of his students.

