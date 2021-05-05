Meet Saurav Soni: One of the popular Indian social media influencers and stars

There is an English proverb saying that “hard work beats talent”. No amount of talent can take to the ladders of success if you don’t grind yourselves hard to reach the top. Everyday is a new day with its own set of challenges and to pursue your dreams, one needs to overcome these challenges. One such amazing journey and story which proves the above proverb is that of Saurav Soni. Born and brought up in Delhi, this young creative social media influencer has topped the charts of the internet through his short videos.

The advent of social media in this generation has been at the pinnacle of everything. People today have their phones, ipads, laptops carrying with them throughout the day. It has become impossible for all us now to make way with it. Many social networking sites have entertained us and have also provided an amazing platform for many influencers to make a living out of it. Saurav Soni too was hesitant like many a millions earlier to make this social media influence an integral part of his life, but “the sooner the better”, Saurav Soni now enjoys a loyal fan base of more than 17 million. Whoa! That is an achievement in a relatively short period of time.

Saurav Soni is a star of not only lip syncing but also popular on photo sharing apps, Instagram, short videos on iktok, Likee, Helo, Gana, Roposo, zili and many more. With his short creative videos, he made audiences laugh out loud and entertain them to the core with his sheer passion, interest, dedication, and hard work which made his videos go viral within a day.

He pursued his MBA in Event Management and is a proud owner of his own Event Management Agency. This young talent gives an inspiration to the coming youth generation on how you can take advantage of social media to gain popularity and to earn money also, he sets a benchmark of how to use today’s technology with his own creativity.

We wish this multi-talented star all the very best for all the future endeavors. Keep inspiring us. His official handle name is Sauravsoniofficial. Also follow him on Instagram @sauravsoniofficial.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

