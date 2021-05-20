Meet Sh. Ahmed Al Khalifa, a top-notch professional in Bahrain

To garner success in any industry, one needs to have strong mental strength. A positive attitude helps individuals focus on their goals and catapults them to keep at it even in the worst-case scenarios. One young and dynamic individual showcased utmost courage, passion, and hard work, to create his identity, attain success, and work for the betterment of the nation; he is Sh. Ahmed Isa Al Khalifa.

Ahmed Al Khalifa hails from Bahrain and is part of the royal family of Bahrain. From his childhood, Ahmed Al Khalifa was passionate about football and wanted to make a career in the said sport. He was a Liverpool FC fan, worked tirelessly and trained hard to nurture his passion. But he was always told to focus on his studies and get a quality education; for this, he went to New York to complete his Bachelor's in Business Administration. He excelled at it and studied MBA from DePaul University in Chicago before returning to his country. Despite his academic achievements, Ahmed Al Khalifa had only one thing close to his heart, football. He proceeded to become a successful footballer and played for two years in the U18s team of Riffa SC. Despite working for the government for 11 years now, Ahmed Al Khalifa also pursued his passion for football and served as a board member for the club.

In his first year as a board member, he created an interesting dynamic with the coach and the players. Under his leadership, the football club won the double - Bahraini Premier League and the King Cup. The supporters of the club were ecstatic and Ahmed Al Khalifa put his focus on developing academy players and instilled a winning mentality in them.

After attaining glory at Riffa SC, Ahmed Al Khalifa joined as director of Bahrain's u23 national football team. He had satiated his childhood dream and contributed to his nation's football team.

Ahmed Al Khalifa has worked for 7 years as the head of the finance in the Ministry of Housing and now is the Director of HR and finance in urban planning and development authority. He came up with a big project called the Mazaya social finance scheme, whereby beneficiaries have the opportunity to own their dream home with the help of the government through subsidies.

Sh. Ahmed Al Khalifa's dedication and passion for the betterment of the nation has made him a top-notch professional.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.