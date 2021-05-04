Meet Sourav Roy - Homeliness founder and home appliance expert

Ever since his time at the University of Calcutta, Homeliness founder and chief editor Sourav Roy has been looking for ways to help make others’ lives easier. He knows that home appliances are at the core of convenience and having the right ones on hand is invaluable to any homeowner.

Roy started his career as a public relations professional at a major multi-national consumer appliance corporation and had Homeliness as a side hobby for a number of years before going full time as the chief editor of the review website. In a conversation, Sourav throws light on his journey.

Why did you decide to become a full-time home appliance expert?

In my time in public relations, I learned a lot about the ins and outs of home appliances. I learned what it was that people were looking for, and I paid close attention to the advancements that were happening in home appliances all of the time.

I used this knowledge as I started Homeliness as a side project. Over time, I grew tired of the high demands of working for a multinational corporation. As a result, I decided that I would work at Homeliness’ full time chief editor so that I could provide the most up to date, relevant information about new home appliances to the Indian market.

Tell us more about Homeliness

I know how frustrating it can be to try and compare appliances with little to no resources about those appliances. The internet has made it easier to compare items, and I knew I could harness that convenience. So, with my expertise in appliances and electronics, I decided to put together a review site that could be a “one stop shop” for consumers.

Homeliness was a side project that I started. At first, I and the team I put together kept it relatively simple, only talking about home appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and air conditioners.

As time has gone on, we’ve expanded our repertoire and have done our best to keep up with the demands of the current market. The technology is always changing, and we’re always trying out new products and seeing what they bring to the market.

Why do you believe Homeliness is an essential part of commerce in India?

One of the most important things I learned as a public relations professional was to pay attention to all the little details. That attention to detail has been an immense help as I have compared various appliances from different companies, and I believe it’s what sets us apart from other review websites. Member of my team work the same way, and we collaborate often.

