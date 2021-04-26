Meet Sudhir Bishnoi, Indian Journalist and founder of ‘Media Manthan’

Journalism has flaws, but it also has a self-correcting process. The golden rule in journalism is to speak to all. It must talk, and speak quickly, as the echoes of wonder, triumphant declarations, and signs of horror linger in the air. Hailing from Jodhpur, Sudhir Bishnoi is an Indian Journalist, anchor and YouTuber.

Having a keen interest in Journalism, he founded ‘Media Manthan,’ India’s emerging media platform. The channel acts as a forum to assist humanity by addressing a variety of issues that go ignored by the general public. The rapidly expanding media outlet has addressed a variety of political topics as well as the problems of jobs and farmers.

Sudhir completed his education from Jai Narayan Vyas University and further did his Double MA in the field of Journalism with 80.8%. He has been involved in reading, writing, and engaging in numerous debate competitions since he was a teenager, in which he talked about a variety of sensitive issues.

During his struggling years, he started his career as a journalist for News Tv India and served as a news anchor and covered many topics related to politics, including the Rajasthan assembly election in 2018 and the national elections in 2019.

He worked for the prestigious newspaper Namaste Rajasthan in 2019 as a Managing Editor with previous experience. He influenced the audience's taste with his language style and different perception. Initially, he also discussed hospital-related subjects and with the recruiting process and the improvement of empty positions in the faulty X-Ray machine.

Sudhir expresses the importance of the media industry as he feels, “ Journalists, now more than ever, play an important role in society. You might argue, but haven't they been playing that role since the beginning? Yes, they've been doing it since the invention of the printing press. If you want to change the world, journalism is always a better short-term tool.”

His writing style was well received by the audience, as his writings were published in various well-known newspapers across the country as he continued his habit of writing. The fractured mandate, as well as other horse-trading-related posts, were extremely popular.

Apart from his interest in reading and writing, he loves to travel and explore new places and its culture. Watching movies and listening to music, makes him feel relaxed.

Sudhir has a positive approach towards life as he says,” Every new day is new learning and we can learn from anyone.”