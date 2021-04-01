Meet Swati Bathwal: A sports dietitian who overcame challenges along the way

Shattering the glass ceiling, we have seen women pave their way despite the challenges and lead a successful example for others to follow. One such journey is of Swati Bathwal, who from a traditional Rajasthani family in Ranchi challenged the ways of society to pursue studies and fulfill her life’s dream.

Swati Bathwal is counted among the renowned dieticians today, be it in India or globally. From running a successful private practice in Australia to leaving a mark everywhere she went, Bathwal defied the challenges that came her way and stood firm to achieve her goals in life.

Inspiring journey of Swati Bathwal

Bathwal belonged to a traditional Rajasthani family in the small town of Ranchi, where pursuing higher education was frowned upon. Her supportive parents, father a scientist & mother a lawyer, stood by her in all her decisions. But the challenges she faced early on in her life were from the people from the community or distant relatives, nothing stopped her.

Bathwal developed passion for nutrition right from her school days and pursued the path of fitness and lifestyle. Bathwal studied public health in Sydney, then scored 96 in Biochemistry in grad school, and received a handful of offers from universities. Bathwal picked Griffith University in 2006 to further her knowledge of nutrition, which also gave her a chance to deal with real-world cases.

Being among the 10 international students in her class, where the majority were locals, she had her own sets of challenges to overcome. Bathwal had to learn about the cuisines of different countries as Australia is a multicultural country.

But the challenges didn’t end there. In 2008, she was a victim of racial discrimination, forcing her to quit the program. But exiting the program would mean she would just be a nutritionist and not a dietician, which is a world of a difference. A dietitian can work in a clinical setting and has an upper hand but a nutritionist cannot and doesn't have an upper hand in making clinical decisions in a hospital etc.

Bathwal was determined and she waited a whole year to repeat that one subject. During this time, she worked at fuel stations, cleaned public toilets in order to earn her living and pay for her education. Then she went on to work for world-renowned endocrinologist Dr.DavidCarey.

There was no looking back after that. Bathwal graduated as a diabetes educator under ADEA Australia. This allowed her to work at Baker iDI, the largest heart and diabetes institute in the southern hemisphere. She won many contracts with various medical centers and hired three dieticians working under her. She even ran her own private practice in the gold coast for a decade before moving back to India.

Bathwal also trained in the Australian Institute of Sports as a sports dietitian, which then gave her the opportunity to help many athletes and cricket players. Bathwal has experience over a wide range of clinical knowledge from cancer care, allergies, diabetes education and sports performance nutrition.

Bathwal’s journey is a true inspiration for all the women out there who want to break free and live their dreams. It takes courage and determination and the rest will fall in place. What society thinks or says shouldn’t come in your way to achieving that end goal. Bathwal teaches us that and leads with an example.

In the end, it's going to be all worth it.

