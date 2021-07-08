Meet the budding voice of the Hindi-Punjabi industry 'Anushka Gupta'

Many singers across the globe have stepped into some challenging singing platforms and created their own space. Boldly scaling new heights and renovating the world, the powerful women singers have also inspired others, giving them the right confidence and the power to dream. When it comes to such idols, modern-day icons like Anushka Gupta promptly come to mind.

Realizing that various musicians out there have an arduous time proving their talent, Anushka accepted all the laws of challenges and gave some fantastic hits 'Mere Sohne Soniya', 'Cinderella' from T series, Zee Music Company to the music charts in the Hindi-Punjabi industry. Her latest Punjabi track from T Series, 'Teri Hoyi' had crossed over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

"I am more into songs that make me connect with the audience, romance is my favorite genre, Anushka said." But we should explore other genres too, you never get to know you're good at something unless you try it. Some tracks require you to be more versatile and bolder, so every road you take is an adventure worth feeling" concluded the female vocalist."

This beauty with voice loves to travel. Hadn't been a singer Anushka would be an actress. On asking about her dream plan, Anushka is inspired by Karan Deol and would love to do playback for him.

Singers these days, lack a platform to showcase their mastery. We frequently see many promising talents in various reality shows only to disappear later, hence making a way out is tough. Hailing from a small town mislays you out opportunities but if you have the support of your family, anything is possible. In Anushka’s case, his father is the shining armor for her. From listening to her childhood melodies to seeing her on music charts, they came along and a healthy way. She started to earn the taste of stardom right now, but life prior to such viral songs was anything but a struggling one.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.