Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Meet the budding voice of the Hindi-Punjabi industry 'Anushka Gupta'
brand post

Meet the budding voice of the Hindi-Punjabi industry 'Anushka Gupta'

Singers these days, lack a platform to showcase their mastery. We frequently see many promising talents in various reality shows only to disappear later, hence making a way out is tough.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Anushka Gupta

Many singers across the globe have stepped into some challenging singing platforms and created their own space. Boldly scaling new heights and renovating the world, the powerful women singers have also inspired others, giving them the right confidence and the power to dream. When it comes to such idols, modern-day icons like Anushka Gupta promptly come to mind.

Realizing that various musicians out there have an arduous time proving their talent, Anushka accepted all the laws of challenges and gave some fantastic hits 'Mere Sohne Soniya', 'Cinderella' from T series, Zee Music Company to the music charts in the Hindi-Punjabi industry. Her latest Punjabi track from T Series, 'Teri Hoyi' had crossed over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

"I am more into songs that make me connect with the audience, romance is my favorite genre, Anushka said." But we should explore other genres too, you never get to know you're good at something unless you try it. Some tracks require you to be more versatile and bolder, so every road you take is an adventure worth feeling" concluded the female vocalist."

This beauty with voice loves to travel. Hadn't been a singer Anushka would be an actress. On asking about her dream plan, Anushka is inspired by Karan Deol and would love to do playback for him.

Singers these days, lack a platform to showcase their mastery. We frequently see many promising talents in various reality shows only to disappear later, hence making a way out is tough. Hailing from a small town mislays you out opportunities but if you have the support of your family, anything is possible. In Anushka’s case, his father is the shining armor for her. From listening to her childhood melodies to seeing her on music charts, they came along and a healthy way. She started to earn the taste of stardom right now, but life prior to such viral songs was anything but a struggling one.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP