Meet the Chief of Karbi Anglong: Tuliram Ronghang

There is a lot happening in the world right now. Amidst all these changes and developments, we, the people of India, have always tried to put our trust in people and promising talents that could take our country further towards development and genuine growth. For this, we have always tried to elect people to come into power and change the face of the country for the better. Talented and passionate politicians lead a country to sky-high success and growth and can even place it on the global map with their hard work, consistent efforts and perseverance. One name that has been making a lot of buzz right now for all the right reasons is Tuliram Ronghang, an Indian politician who became the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which is an autonomous region in Assam, India.

Tuliram Ronghang is a 1972-born passionate man who entered the world of politics. Since 2013 with the genuine aim to make a positive difference and do something for the people in Assam, with his consistent efforts and relentless drive, he became the CEM of KAAC, Governed under the provision of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India. The CM of Assam gave the Cabinet status to the CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang.

From the Bithung Rengthama MAC Constituency, Tuliram Ronghang was elected as a member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. As soon as this man came into power, people in the region could notice rapid development in the remote parts of the country, which was possible only because of Tuliram Ronghang's astute visions and desires to take his region and the country as a whole to a whole new level of growth.

Today, apart from being the chief of Karbi Anglong, Tuliram Ronghang also proudly serves as the President of Assam Badminton Association, Vice President of Assam Olympic Association, and President of Karbi Anglong Sports Association.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.