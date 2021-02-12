IND USA
Tohidul Alam Khan
Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos

  • Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Tohidul Alam Khan, an interest sensation who has entertained the world by his perfectly lip synced tiktok videos and has registered thousands of followers on his social media handles who stand impressed by his talent and attractive looks, is the living example of how people can seek their passions on the plethora of online platforms that have audience in abundance.

With no investment, no degree and bare minimum qualifications, there are several men and women today, who have won hearts by doing what they know best, Tohidul Alam Khan is a face which is well known on short video sharing platforms such as Tiktok, his videos have never failed to amuse his followers in the best possible way.

Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content since the past couple of years, he has deep interests in acting and is looking to make a mark by his future projects and videos that will certainly take his popularity to great heights.

Believer of the quote,"Hardwork beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard", he says that he never takes his audience or his talent for granted and regularly puts out quality content by doing his research on trends and what people wish to see more.

With his hardwork and a strong ability to make people droll over his videos, he will surely make his name count amongst the few quality short video influencers, he wishes to continue being an influencer to the youth and scores of social media enthusiasts who look upto him.

If you want to have a look at the best of Tohidul Alam Khan, these accounts will help -

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJX6gqgw/

www.instagram.com/tohidulalamkhan/

https://www.facebook.com/Tohidulalamkhan/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

