Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos
- Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
Tohidul Alam Khan, an interest sensation who has entertained the world by his perfectly lip synced tiktok videos and has registered thousands of followers on his social media handles who stand impressed by his talent and attractive looks, is the living example of how people can seek their passions on the plethora of online platforms that have audience in abundance.
With no investment, no degree and bare minimum qualifications, there are several men and women today, who have won hearts by doing what they know best, Tohidul Alam Khan is a face which is well known on short video sharing platforms such as Tiktok, his videos have never failed to amuse his followers in the best possible way.
Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content since the past couple of years, he has deep interests in acting and is looking to make a mark by his future projects and videos that will certainly take his popularity to great heights.
Believer of the quote,"Hardwork beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard", he says that he never takes his audience or his talent for granted and regularly puts out quality content by doing his research on trends and what people wish to see more.
With his hardwork and a strong ability to make people droll over his videos, he will surely make his name count amongst the few quality short video influencers, he wishes to continue being an influencer to the youth and scores of social media enthusiasts who look upto him.
If you want to have a look at the best of Tohidul Alam Khan, these accounts will help -
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJX6gqgw/
www.instagram.com/tohidulalamkhan/
https://www.facebook.com/Tohidulalamkhan/
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres
- #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad
- &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon
- With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos
- Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranwinder Singh - An incredible story of digital and entrepreneurial success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrakant Kumar reaches new heights with his IT start up company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasid Qureshi: An inspiring entrepreneur, blogger and a marketer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loveveer Singh shares why he chose photography over IT as a career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Lakshay Jain, the youngest tech entrepreneur of India
- His app and web development work is still going well, with that he is now promoting his clients' growth faster by implementing suitable and modern digital marketing services.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aarti Singal enlivens rural artisans through new-age creativity
- Aarti Singal has built an artisanal brand that channels all its proceeds towards rural assistance and development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK-based Contec Global inks USD 200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech
- The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox