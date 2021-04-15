Meet the world’s best universities and business schools – from your living room

London, 6th April 2021: As demand for international study experiences remains high despite the disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic, QS Quacquarelli Symonds are offering ambitious, globally-minded students across India the chance to connect with admissions officers at world-class graduate programs and business schools – at no cost, from the comfort of their homes.

Recognizing that students are facing an ever-increasing number of potential study abroad options, the QS Virtual Masters Tour and QS Virtual MBA Tour are designed to illuminate and demystify the process of applying to your dream university.

With three decades’ experience of offering personalised guidance to ambitious young people, and matching them with the best educational destination for them, QS have carefully curated their virtual experience to faithfully replicate the benefits of their in-person fairs in the virtual environment, which connected 24,932 prospective students worldwide with their next study destination last year.

These benefits include:

One-to-one video advisory sessions with admissions staff from top universities and business schools – limited availability.

Explore leading programs from across the world, to ensure that your future study choice is a fully-informed one.

Access all the essential application advice you’ll ever need from the most knowledgeable people on the topic: the university representatives in attendance.

Receive specialist advice on funding your study from India’s leading financial advisors ICICI Bank, WeMakescholars & HDFC Credila.

Access all you’ll need to ace the admissions test! Receive expert GMAT, GRE, TOEFL, and IELTS advice from leading test preparation centers.

Speak with representatives from Education USA and discover all you need to know about studying in the United States.

Prepare to impress elite employers: enjoy a personal CV review at no cost.

Apply for QS World Merit scholarships worth USD$5.8 million.

Win Amazon vouchers through event participation.

Those seeking to successfully launch their next study experience, and their future career, can attend any of the following events, held across Indian cities between the 17th and 28th April 2021:

MBA Tour Cities: New Delhi (17th April), Hyderabad (20th April), Mumbai (24th April), Bangalore (27th April)

Grad School Tour Cities: New Delhi (18th April), Hyderabad (20th April), Kolkata (22nd April), Mumbai (25th April), Bangalore (28th April)

Participating institutions include:

MBA Events: Duke-Fuqua, IE, York-Schulich, Carey School of Business, Wollongong -Dubai, BITS-PILANI, EU Business School, Newcastle, EADA, University of Kent, Southampton, Darmstadt, Bath, CUHK, Penn State, Rennes, SMU, Hult

Masters Events: Cambridge, Penn State, NYU, Imperial, HEC-Paris, Columbia, Bocconi, Northeastern, Bradford, Drexel, SMU, IE, Keck, Rennes, Carey, Newcastle, Henley

Registration is free for all attendees, but all must secure their spot in advance. To take your first step towards your dream university and career, register today at www.topuniversities.com/india.

