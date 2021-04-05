Meet the young digital entrepreneur and founder of Marketing Moves & MintShint

Chirag Alawadhi is one of the youngest and popular personality known for his digital marketing skills, he is a success story for today’s young generation. Chirag realised all his dreams with knowledge and integrity. He is the founder of ‘Marketing Moves’ and ‘MintShint’. It sounds very peppy but it took a lot of patience and hardwork for Chirag to reach here.

Since childhood, Chirag had the spirit of becoming an influencer, his primary education helped him a lot to gain distinctive knowledge. Chirag Alawadhi is currently 26 years old. He finished his schooling education from Mother India Convent School, Haryana. With diversified brilliant skills, Chirag leads his way with hard work and passion.

Chirag Alawadhi has established ‘Marketing Moves’ company based on his digital presence. ‘Marketing Moves’ is expected to be one of the largest digital marketing company in India in future. His experiences include works such as bringing Internet functional ideas and digital strategic planning.

“My skills and techniques lead to a consistent growth of my customer’s online presence and help them increase their brand awareness and value,” says Chirag founder of ‘Marketing Moves’ and ‘Mintshint’.

Chirag Alawadhi believes that content is everything and that it matters in the era of Digital Marketing. “Content should be optimistic and beyond expectations” says ‘MintShint’ founder Chirag Alawadhi. He is an inspiration for many youngsters who want to pursue their dreams and career in digital marketing sector.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.