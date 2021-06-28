Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meet the young social activist driving change in India

Sushil Tiwari Hindustani, an Indian philanthropist, performer in short films, and social activist, has impacted many individuals.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Sushil Tiwari Hindustani

You must first develop as a person before you can be a leader. When you become a leader, it's all about elevating people. Leadership is defined as the capacity to turn a vision into reality.

Sushil Tiwari Hindustani, an Indian philanthropist, performer in short films, and social activist, has affected many individuals. Sushil started the 'Youth Nation Building' organisation to help individuals in society, and he received a lot of support for it. He has been a member of the RSS since he was in elementary school. Naturally, his election as the president brought him great joy. Since then, his primary purpose in life has been to represent his country and government. He said commenting about the youth, “I’d like to ask all of my young colleagues to clean up the wrong mindset left behind by people in their neighbourhood and to assist the needy in whatever way they can, and to donate more blood so that everyone's life can be saved,”

His organization's mission is to assist individuals in need. He encourages the younger generation to stay away from drugs and devote their lives to assisting the less fortunate in society, adding that teenage drug usage is on the rise.

He has a lot of clouts, and as a consequence, he's met several prominent individuals in his early days, like Harbhajan Singh, Khali, and others, cementing his reputation as a public figure. Despite originating from a poor family, he has always been supportive, earning him the distinction of "Most Helpful" at school.

Many young people have been motivated to serve others by volunteering in their communities. Many celebrities have praised him, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, and MP Manoj Tiwari recognised him for making a drug-related documentary. Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh, complimented him for reawakening the young and battling such powerful forces. Even though Sushil does not make a lot of money, he makes it a point to aid the public and the less fortunate. He also assists the people in communicating with the government policies that are provided to his region by the government. His true self is defined by his passion for serving the country and assisting others at all hours of the day and night, which distinguishes him from others.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

