Meet the youngest artist of the Haryanvi industry: Rahul Kataria

Our country is full of talented people who have shown the world their versatility and creativity. Talking about art, we have had some great singers in the past who made musical experience a pleasant one for Indians. Even today’s youth has many such gems who are winning hearts with their skills and beautiful music. One such young artist who has made a mark for himself in the singing industry is Rahul Mirza

Rahul Mirza is the youngest Artist from Gurgaon, India. His real name is Rahul Kataria and is just 23 years old. He has a great portfolio of work that encompasses his numerous years of experience in the Music Industry and is one of the most renowned names in the singing industry. People of all generations enjoy his music.

People started liking Rahul more after his song ‘No Music No Life song’ came which was a massive hit among the fans.

Rahul Mirza assisted his parents to just hear his song once. After listening to the song, his parents thought that their kid was made for this stream only. They encouraged him to do better in this field, Telling about his struggle he added that he has gone through pretty bad phases. He did not have enough money that he could make songs regularly.

Nobody was there around him during his bad phase. He was lonely and became a depressed patient. But he had got self-belief and confidence in himself. This was the only aspect that was in his favor. And whatever he is today is due to his self-belief and confidence. Rahul says he will soon release a song on the big platform.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.