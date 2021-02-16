IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach
Vikram Jadhav
Vikram Jadhav
brand post

Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach

Vikram Jadhav's in-depth expertise allows him to set higher standards in fitness industry in India
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:28 PM IST

We all dream to make a name for ourselves with over expertise and register names in most successful entrepreneurs, Millionaires. But what if we are not doing business can we have a thriving career with millions in the bank? We got one influencing name Vikram Jadhav India's Ace fitness coach registering as top fitness influencer and coach as a millionaire.

Nowadays, it has become very simple to talk about gaining success. Most individuals feel that all the resources or expertise they need for their business can be made available on their fingers' tips, thanks to the internet. However, Vikram Jadhav, whose name is equivalent to India's fitness industry's success, holds a distinct life approach.

He thinks that though the internet has produced many people closer and has supported them to learn many new features regarding their respective businesses, nothing can ever equal the experience one gains through running on the ground. He maintains this more by saying that when individuals make trials and mistakes and learn from their errors, they begin to grind their skills and better themselves as experts and individuals.

Years of hard work and passion for making a name in the fitness industry helped Vikram Jadhav become the most successful fitness expert in India. Currently, he is the best fitness expert who is certified and knows how to help people achieve their time. He is encouraging regular people to become athletes and achieve their fitness goals.

Vikram Jadhav's name in India's young millionaires is a proud movement for him and the Indian fitness industry. He is setting a top-level for fitness enthusiastic and helping them believe this field too can give you money with the name.

Vikram Jadhav has helped more than 10,000 people in India and abroad. He is the only Indian fitness coach who is training top athletes, stars from various fields. He is giving training via an online platform in countries like USA, Russia, Germany, France, England, Canada, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia Australia Singapore and many more.

Today Vikram Jadhav's name comes in the top 10 fitness coaches in India. His name also comes in top 10 bodybuilders in India and only Millionaire fitness coach of India. Surely all his achievements will boost the confidence of all the fitness experts around in India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
brand post

Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of digital advertising agency, Digital Guruji. Akhil Kumar is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customer safety is a top priority for LimeCar
Customer safety is a top priority for LimeCar
brand post

Limecar -The best self drive car rental company in Goa

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Limecar offers an impressive range of over 60 cars to choose from. These range from hatchbacks and sedans to even SUV’s and luxury cars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikram Jadhav
Vikram Jadhav
brand post

Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Vikram Jadhav's in-depth expertise allows him to set higher standards in fitness industry in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
brand post

Parul University’s GATE coaching secures academic future of students

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Parul University has been paving a way for its students to make their mark in the most prominent NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISCs, across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges &amp; universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges & universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
brand post

Collegedunia signs exclusive digital marketing deal

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Collegedunia joins hands with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education(KARE) for an exclusive deal as a digital partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing &amp; HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
brand post

EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
An ageless Indian tradition, revived and enlivened by EIILM-Kolkata to groom future managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
brand post

Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikhil Ubnare
Nikhil Ubnare
brand post

Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
brand post

Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The idea behind the formation of FirstBox by Narendra Dagar and Aayush Rana is to empower buyers with low purchasing power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Israili
Faiz Israili
brand post

Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
This young entrepreneur endorses new businesses, branding, and real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juris Bruvers
Juris Bruvers
brand post

Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Afzal
Usman Afzal
brand post

Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
brand post

Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Know about some of the most impactful modern literature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
brand post

Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:52 PM IST
When asked the reason, Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
brand post

Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The stethoscope sterilizer uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP