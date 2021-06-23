Meet Young Talented Artist and Singer Biru Kataria

When a person is deeply passionate about doing something, the result is always positive. Something like this has also happened with singer Biru Kataria. From his childhood, Biru has grown up listening to a lot of music and learned it and decided to venture into the singing industry. Today, he’s well-known and considered as one of the best talents. But his journey was not a smooth one.

Dreams always come true for people who take lots of effort and appreciate every small or big opportunity that comes their way. Some people go their solo way to make their dreams come true. Biru Kataria from Haryana’s Gurugram is an independent musician and singer who is all set to entertain his fans with a new song

Bollywood singer Biru Kataria is busy promoting his upcoming video. Biru is constantly sharing information about it on social media. Biru is giving a story about his new music video by putting a story on his Instagram. Biru told that he gave many songs he had sung to big companies early in his career

Meet young dynamic Singer and Actor of Haryana, Dehli Birbal Kataria 'Biru Kataria" he lives in Gurugram "Gurgaon" india he is indian young dynamic Artist His Real Name is Birbal kataria but he is famous with his Artistic Stage Name 'Biru Kataria', who is succeeded in achieving success at a very young age and has set a precedent for the youth. It has been very loyal and passionate about its work, which is the only means of reaching success. He earned fame in the society.

If Biru Kataria has to describe his musical journey, he says they are like notes. There are high notes and low notes. He says that he has seen many ups and downs. But that’s what makes everything worth it at the end of the day. Biru is happy with his musical journey. He hopes to release multiple songs this year and entertain his fans always

He started his career in 2015, and his age is only 21 years. He is the youngest best actor of Haryana Film Industry who has succeeded in achieving success at a very young age and has set a precedent for the youth. It has been very loyal and passionate about its work, which is the only means of reaching success. He earned fame in the society. His Fans and Brother always supported him and always came with trending songs which are getting viral in today’s life. Nowadays Biru Kataria is proving to be a well-known person on social media, he has more than 50k + followers.

He worked with many of Haryana's biggest Artist, Singers, organizing companies & Many Famous Personality which is at the peak of his field today. Biru will work with Karan Shembi, Parmish Verma very soon

One can enjoy these amazing hits by Biru Kataria across various platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram Music, and also YouTube.

