Meet youth icon 2021, Sagar Bhardwaj, whose songs are trending on every playlist

The 22-year-old artist has left no stones upturned and has emerged as a highly successful businessman and social media icon. Sagar was born on 3rd December 1998, in Haryana.
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Just like his name, Sagar Bhardwaj believes in leading from the front. Perhaps, that is why this 22-year-old Haryana boy is today the youngest Youth Icon of India of his generation. It might be hard to imagine that Sagar knows his mind so well when boys of his age are still trying to figure out what to do after passing school. It is his unique personality and crystal clear deposition that makes him a motivational force on the social media platform.

No wonder then that this active user on Instagram has more than 15k followers on his Instagram handle, @itssagarbhardwaj . He keeps updating his followers about what he is doing or feeling regularly. But that is not all! He is also phenomenal when it comes to using such platforms to impart values to others. It is, perhaps, the best way to reach out to a young crowd and put them on the right path, he believes.

Sagar Bhardwaj, a well-known Artist and youth icon from Gurugram, Haryana was quite clear from his childhood to choose the path of the public's Favourite.

It is this straightforward approach that helps Sagar create an online personality that is not just an impression, but an expression of his true self!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

