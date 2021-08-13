Megha Malhotra- A Dynamic Makeup Artist who is heading p in the Beauty Industry

Megha Malhotra is a celebrity makeup artist and a beauty aficionado who has been redefining finesse and aesthetics for many years. Synonymous to her name, her luxury salon ‘Soho’ symbolizes royalty, class and radiance. With a flagship studio and makeup academy in the heart of Delhi, her salon is all about embracing the hidden beauty and transforming the aesthetics with the aid of her makeup skills. The moment she entered the world of beauty and glamour, she decided to create the best of looks with her creativity and artwork.

The makeup industry is the most dynamic industry that changes every single day, and Megha has dipped her foot into this fraternity by creating numerous success stories with her perseverance. She believes that skin is the most beautiful gift, and we must take good care of it with the magic of makeup. According to her, makeup plays a vital role in enhancing the natural beauty of an individual and making one look special.

With her passion and dedication, Megha went on to pursue her dream of becoming the top-rated bridal makeup artist of India. For her, makeup has always been her symphony since her childhood. The way this creative artist has taken the world of makeup by storm, is truly commendable. Not only this but she recently got featured on the cover page of India’s most popular page3 magazine, Glamorous You, which was unveiled by none other than the gorgeous Bollywood diva, Prachi Desai.

At present, Megha Malhotra is one of the country’s leading female entrepreneurs as well. Having been certified from Dubai and London, she has offered her premium-quality services to a wide clientele ranging from B-Town celebrities like Prachi Desai, Tanushree Dutta to Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma among others. Having expertise in bridal makeovers, she is blessed with an immense following on her Instagram page. Interestingly, she uses it as a tool to spread awareness about the wonders one can do with makeup.

Her page itself is a plethora of beauty content, brands collaborations, makeup tutorial videos and frequent giveaways. According to Megha, Instagram is the most versatile and powerful platform with the help of which she can reach her target audience. Not only this, but she also follows an extensive research procedure to remain relevant and up to date with the latest industry trends. She truly aced the makeup industry and took it by awe using brands like Chanel, Anastasia, Bobbi Brown, Dior, Estee Lauder, Kiko Milano, Armani, Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty among others. There is no doubt about the fact that, over the years, Megha has grown into an expert, and her journey is very mesmerizing.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.