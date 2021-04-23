Mehul Parashar manifests himself as a social activist with his progressive ideas

ABVP’s elected President cum social activist, Mehul Prashar is driving awareness campaigns and programmes to help the general public. With an initiative of environmental cleanliness and public health, he runs online and offline awareness campaigns to inform the public about availing free toilets through Swach Bharat Abhiyan.

Hailing from the National capital of India, Mehul started his political activist career during his college. In 2014, he became an unopposed elected councilor of a student union election and Sports Secretary, Students Union, the University of Delhi. Subsequently, he became the District Coordinator at Zila Sanyojak, ABVP, Vibhag Sah-Sanyojak, ABVP, and State Executive Member, ABVP, until 2018.

According to Mehul, cleanliness is crucial for the health and safety of the nation. Keeping the environment clean would create a better future for the country. Additionally, he focuses on starting the initiative from home. Therefore, Mehul has taken the drive through his hometown,i.e., Delhi.

The candidate is pursuing to cover all areas of the national capital territory. Additionally, Mehul doesn’t want to restrict his ambitions to the country. Instead, he believes each developing country should have cleaner environments to build a better future for its citizens.

Therefore, the youth ambassador is spreading the word on social media. Moreover, he feels responsible for serving his and other nations through cleanliness drives as a duty. He considers people from all countries as his family members and wants to provide the maximum possible help.

Additionally, this initiative contributes towards cleanliness drives as people would no longer require to go outdoors for basic needs. Moreover, it even helps to avoid people from peeking while defecating. Such circumstances become nearly impossible in open spaces.

The toilet awareness campaign is also keeping the environment clean from human defecation. Therefore, foreigners visiting India would no longer complain about human feces in public or make social media posts.

As a result, the campaign is proving useful to improve the image of the country. Moreover, the awareness drive is helping more than one person of a town or city in the country. Therefore, after covering the national capital regions, Mehul would progress to other towns and cities.

Mehul’s social media posts already reach a mass audience in India and abroad. He receives tremendous appreciation from the general public for his ongoing contributions. However, these became possible through his strengths, including advocating social justice, hearing, critical thinking, conflict resolution, and decision-making.

