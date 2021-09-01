Mercy on “Going Down” music video set

If you’re re-watching ‘SAAHO’ to celebrate its two-year anniversary, you’re probably familiar with the song ‘BHAAG (SAAHO BANG BANG).’

The surging, ominous track is featured in the movie as well as the official Hindi trailers for the 2019 Indian action thriller. The trailer has been viewed more than 100 million times and it’s not hard to imagine the movie itself has racked up just as many views on the big screen and in homes across the world. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed thrill ride turned into one of the biggest movies ever released by an Indian studio.

That’s incredible exposure for an up and coming techno-pop singer. The song’s writer and singer, MERCY, was originally the assistant to ‘SAAHO’ action director Kenny Bates. Wanting to add more adrenaline to one of the police chase scenes, Bates multiplied the number of vehicles pursuing Prabhas and asked Mercy to step in as a stunt driver due to him using her as a stunt performer on the film ‘6 Underground.’

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! “After the movie wrapped, Prabhas invited a small group of us to a crew wrap dinner, and when he found out I was a singer, he asked me to create something for the movie, I was beyond excited and flattered,” MERCY said. “That evening we saw some early cut scenes and I found so much inspiration for the song in the stunning visuals and death defying stunts that Sujeeth and Kenny created for the film.”

She was already well into the process of putting together an album of original music when this opportunity presented itself. One of the tracks, ‘Ready Aim Fire,’ was already being prepped as her first single, as her introduction to the techno-pop world. ‘SAAHO’ changed the landscape and ‘BHAAG (SAAHO BANG BANG)’ shifted the spotlight a little sooner than she planned.

MERCY’s next single, ‘Ready Aim Fire’ will be released on the heels of the ‘SAAHO’ two-year anniversary.

“The basic idea behind ‘Ready Aim Fire’ is there can be conflict in love,” MERCY said. “It’s the idea that the one person who should be on your side turns their problems onto you. The relationship becomes a battlefield. It has a similar vibe to ‘BHAAG (SAAHO BANG BANG)’and Prabhas and ‘SAAHO’ inspired much of the video’s imagery.”

MERCY is no stranger to being on stage or in front of a camera. She was a background performer in ‘Maze Runner’ and ‘Shot Caller,’ released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. She pulled double duty on 2018’s ‘6 Underground,’ with billing as both an actress and as a stunt performer, but ‘SAAHO’ has earned a special place in her heart.

“I will forever be thankful to Prabhas and Sujeeth for giving me with the opportunity and making me part of the SAAHO family,” MERCY said. “It was truly an honor for BHAAG (SAAHO BANG BANG) to be my first release.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.