MeriumPervaiz Cosmetics – Recrafting modern cosmetic products

Since June 2018, MeriumPervaiz has been sharing her delightful experiences of life with her Instagram followers, followed by her YouTube audience. With monumental success on Instagram and YouTube, Merium followed to achieve the milestones on YouTube by her most loved makeup and skincare tutorials. However, her food vlogs were also a great motivation for her expansion on social media platforms.

Followed by the fact that beauty is a saturated market, Merium aimed to launch her own cosmetic brand named MeriumPervaiz Cosmetics which is a contemporary cosmetic label that aims to offer a minimalist approach to the modern world of beautifying products. Focused on bringing impeccable details to strong sophisticated women, the cosmetic brand has all the essentials of maquillage. At the core of MeriumPervaiz Cosmetics is an ethos of feminine elegance and simplicity.

Evidently, the merger of global trends and contemporary classics crafted the cosmetic products with precision to make the brand stand out. With natural ingredients and antibacterial properties to help the skin, MeriumPervaiz cosmetics are the new norm of modern cosmetics products.

Furthermore, focusing on the eye products the cosmetic line has a different variety of eyelashes, natural ones showing the naturality of the product, party ones, reflecting the perfection for parties, and more. Moreover, the curly mascara and the bounty eyeshadow palette fetch an appealing look for your events and parties.

Merium is recognized across borders for her kind nature and her rewarding tutorials. Gathering more fan base, she is determined to grow and help common women and men with daily life skincare problems. Managing the balance between social media and life, she is also a great human being all together.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.