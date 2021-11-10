MG Astor debuts on the Mumbai roads and enhanced the festive celebrations

India,10thNovember 2021: The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

MG Mumbai enhanced the festive celebration by delivering the first batch of MG Astor to customers on the auspicious occasion. Due to the unwavering commitment by the brand, the delivery of the first batch was particularly special considering the acute shortage of chips. The company is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4000 - 5000 deliveries by December end 2021.

The delivery ceremony was curated in Mumbai's leading 5-star hotel over lunch, and customers experienced a grand celebration.

Dealer Principal Mr Gautam Modi, Nidhi Modi, along with MG India official's expressed gratitude to the customer for showcasing their continuous trust in the brand.

