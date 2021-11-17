MGCC-I and Nargis Dutt Foundation host drive for a cause on World Kindness Day

November 17: The initiative drive for a Cause is intended to take a break away from the daily grind, explore the unfolded possibilities of MG Cars and discover new people that have a common vision in life to serve society and are passionate about giving back to the community. Embarking on the values of World Kindness Day, MG Car Club India (MGCC-I) in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a first of its kind drive for a cause to promote Girl Child Education and help them achieve the future they deserve.

The MG Car Club India (MGCC-I), which was formed with the objective of bringing together all the MG owners and enthusiasts across the country, constantly strives to create motoring events and activities that are truly world-class and certainly rewarding.

The presence of Ms Priya Dutt (Trustee- Nargis Dutt Foundation) along with Mr Gautam Modi (Managing Director- Modi Group), Ms Nidhi Modi (Director- Modi Group), Mr Vivek Dhawan MG India Official, MGCC Officers and FICCI Flo Mumbai elevated the quintessence of the event and supported the cause.

Nargis Dutt Foundation is a registered, charitable organization working passionately in the areas of Health & Education since 1981. They believe, no lives should be lost due to the unaffordability of medical treatment, and no child should be deprived of a good education due to lack of funds.

