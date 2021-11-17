Home / Brand Post / MGCC-I and Nargis Dutt Foundation host drive for a cause on World Kindness Day
MGCC-I and Nargis Dutt Foundation host drive for a cause on World Kindness Day

Embarking on the values of World Kindness Day, MG Car Club India (MGCC-I) in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a first of its kind drive for a cause to promote Girl Child Education and help them achieve the future they deserve.
Senior representatives from MG Car Club India and Nargis Dutt Foundation flag off the first of its kind drive for a cause
Published on Nov 17, 2021
ByHT Brand Studio

November 17: The initiative drive for a Cause is intended to take a break away from the daily grind, explore the unfolded possibilities of MG Cars and discover new people that have a common vision in life to serve society and are passionate about giving back to the community. Embarking on the values of World Kindness Day, MG Car Club India (MGCC-I) in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a first of its kind drive for a cause to promote Girl Child Education and help them achieve the future they deserve.

The MG Car Club India (MGCC-I), which was formed with the objective of bringing together all the MG owners and enthusiasts across the country, constantly strives to create motoring events and activities that are truly world-class and certainly rewarding.

The presence of Ms Priya Dutt (Trustee- Nargis Dutt Foundation) along with Mr Gautam Modi (Managing Director- Modi Group), Ms Nidhi Modi (Director- Modi Group), Mr Vivek Dhawan MG India Official, MGCC Officers and FICCI Flo Mumbai elevated the quintessence of the event and supported the cause.
Nargis Dutt Foundation is a registered, charitable organization working passionately in the areas of Health & Education since 1981. They believe, no lives should be lost due to the unaffordability of medical treatment, and no child should be deprived of a good education due to lack of funds.

Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
