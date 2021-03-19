Milind Soman & Tisca Chopra graced 4th annual convocation of Parul University

Parul University held its 4th Annual Convocation Ceremony on March 13, 2021. National Swimming Championship title winner for 4 consecutive years Shri. Milind Soman, who represented India in swimming in the inaugural South Asian Games where he also won a silver attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest while Filmfare award holder actor, Srimati Tisca Chopra who worked with Sam Pitroda on the National Knowledge Commission, to help revamp the Education system Srimati Tisca Chopra, also remained present along with Dr.Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, Dr.M.N.Patel, Provost, Parul University, Dr.H.S.Vijayakumar, Registrar, Parul University, Hon’ble Members of the Board of Management and the Governing Body. A total of 6,500 students along with their parents were present to witness the conferment of the degrees on their wards.

During the 4th Convocation, a total of 4448 graduating candidates from the disciplines of engineering and technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, Ayurved, homeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, computer applications, management, and business administration were conferred diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate degrees. A total of 48 gold medals along with 27 Certificates of Merit were awarded to the top performers of respective degree programmes in the university. Furthermore, 1 award for start-up and also 6 alumni's were awarded for their noteworthy contribution in their respective fields.

Here is a breakdown of the details of the students who graduated from Parul University.

Bhavyakumar Khasetiya, a top performer from B.Tech, mechanical engineering at Faculty of Engineering and Technology also received a grant of ₹65,000 for the final year project under SOIC - Student Open Innovation Challenge in 2020 by SSIP. Other than this he also ranked 2nd in Hackathon on "Smart Manufacturing" in GGCS 2019 and ranked 3rd in IDEATHON 2019. His words are, "I had the good fortune of learning from some really great professors, they helped me excel in my academics and at the same time gave me life lessons too. I enjoyed the festivals, the competitions, the talks, everything at PU. Proud of being a Parulite!".

Dordawala Mariyam Mustafa, a gold medal holder from the Bachelor of Physiotherapy programme, was also awarded as best student at KASHKON, Kashmir, best orator at Times Institute and she was also awarded the title of "Young Female Academic Achiever" by Geeta Phoghat. She stated, "I learned not only theoretical aspects but also practical skills. I am highly satisfied with one-year clinical practice. These years at Parul University helped me to discover my inner self and words are not enough to express what I feel"

Vijay Narshi Jamariya, gold medal awardee from M.tech, structural engineering at Faculty of Engineering and Technology received a research fellowship at IIT Bombay which was a part of the project funded by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). He was fortunate to present his research at national and international conferences. At present, he is working as a Structural Engineer in a Norwegian MNC, Aker Solutions which is one of the biggest companies in the world for the engineering, construction, and installation of onshore and offshore oil and gas refinery and platform structures.

Kikani Ghanshyamkumar Nanubhai, a gold medal holder from Management Studies also holds a silver medal in Kho-kho at the district level who has ventured business into the field of textile. His message to juniors is, "Take an oath to ace yourself every morning. One's determination, preparation, and continuous efforts will make one enjoy the rewards lifetime."

Patel Vishva Nitinbhai, a topper from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology has been scoring highest for the last 3 years in his department and was always awarded best enterprising student of the month 3 times by Entrepreneurship Development Cell. In his words, "Parul University is a place to cherish never-ending friendships, to have 360-degree development by participating in a plethora of extracurricular activities and ultimately a place to achieve infinite dreams".

Dr.Devanshu Patel, during his presidential remarks, told students to overcome DAS - Destination Addiction Syndrome. And he added, "never let the worry for tomorrow, take away your joy of today". Furthermore, he added that it might be the end of the academic journey for many students but never stop learning, no matter where you end up in life, always have the attitude to learn something new. Don't be 'waiters' but 'actors' who always are willing to take action in every moment of their time. He motivated the youth to be "Givers" to become the resources and start giving back to your nation in any way that you can. Serving your nation happens the moment you being to give more to your nation than you are taking from your nation. Finally, he appealed to young minds to be "Planners" - to develop and then follow their plans in such a way that guarantee them the highest success in the future.

Scriptwriter, author, and film producer Srimati Tisca Chopra in her address brought in three requests for graduating students. First, the new generation is to learn conflict management in a real sense, living with differences and respecting each other's differences is the key to a successful life in contemporary times. She continued sharing 2nd area of her concern that we all need to stop the constant and relentless abuse of Nature by bringing in more consciousness in young minds to have not only healthy people but also a healthy planet. Moreover, she urged the students to build a society with gender equality. We all need to be more empathetic to both genders. We must give dignity and respect to each one and value each other equally in all parameters. She concluded by advising young minds to be a storyteller. In her words, "Each of us is a story. You are a hero, a heroine of your story. Find that one story that brings joy to your life and make your life that story"

Berlin marathon and Limca record holder and world's toughest triathlon finisher "Ironman" titled Sri Milind Soman in his convocation address urged the students to find what success means to them. Money, fame, status, etc... wouldn’t be real parameters of success but health and happiness. Do not compromise on it and be the best version of who you are meant to be. He also appealed to the youth to never let go of the joy - real passion - in their lives because that would, in the future, give real meaning to their lives. Finally, he wished all degree holders great success in every endeavour they do and asked them to make their university and their nation feel proud.

Dr. M.N. Patel, Provost, Parul University thanked all the students, parents, and staff members for making this event a huge success and also congratulated the graduating candidates, and wished them luck in their future endeavours.

