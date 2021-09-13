MindOn Mindful Education Awards announced Most Mindful Schools & Educators-2021

MindOn's Mindful Education Awards offered a platform to celebrate the diligent efforts by schools and educators to implement the concept of mindfulness in students. On September 4 2021, MindOn took the initiative to appreciate and recognise schools and educators by conducting a virtual awards ceremony.

MindOn offers school programs based on mindfulness, social-emotional learning and positive psychology. This organisation is passionate about working with schools to focus on the happiness and well-being of children. MindOn believes that the power to cultivate awareness, resilience and compassion, which leads to individual growth and success, lies within empowered educators.

MindOn is one of the first programs in India working towards building a strong mental health foundation for students and the school community.

The mission of these awards was to recognise and facilitate the efforts of schools and school leaders in creating mentally and physically sound environments for children to grow and thrive.

In this time of global crisis, where the mental health of every age group is of prime importance, it is time to recognise and honour schools and educators who ensure that a focus on wellbeing for their students is part of their educational offer. MindOn's Mindful Education awards was the opportunity to do this.

This year’s awards attracted more than 2000 nominations from all over India. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts including a team of psychologists and psychiatrists.

This event was led by Dr. Kunal Kala (Founder and Director of MindOn) who emphasised the need to manifest the concept of mindfulness in schools.

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and education minister of NCT of Delhi, Shri. Manish Sisodia was the chief guest at the event. Throwing light on the Happiness Curriculum, for which MindOn helped develop the mindfulness component, he shared his views on the importance of mindfulness and the significant impact it can have on the lives of children. He encouraged cultivating the practice of mindfulness as a life skill from an early age at school level.

There were various prominent speakers from the field of school education including Dr. Arundhati Hoskeri (Cambridge International Schools), Dr. C.B Mishra (Prudence Group of Schools), and many more.

Award categories covered individual educators, schools, and higher education, selected by the panel. The event was wrapped up with the presentation of two special mega prizes including cash prizes and free MindOn app access by Dr. Kunal Kala and Mrs. Soamya Arora. The award for “Most Mindful Educator of the year” was given to Pooja Rani and “Most Mindful School of the year" went to The Plenum International School, Manipal International School, and Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School.

This initiative by MindOn has created history in the field of school education in India through the hosting of this innovative awards event for mindfulness. MindOn is proud to celebrate and acknowledge the educators and schools who have focused on and made a positive difference to the wellbeing of children in their care.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.