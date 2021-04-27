Mistrijee.Com brings the B2B revolution with robust IoT enabled AMC solutions

Each firm works with certain assets that are acquired after investing huge amounts into its setup and for subsequent functioning. But if these assets are not serviced properly and aren't taken care of, they might not be able to perform to their full capacity. For such purposes firms often incur Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) from big firms that are compromised on quality since these contracts are made by monopolistic companies which take away a huge margin of the technicians and service contractors which keep them on the receiving end of not performing their duties to the best capacities.

Mistrijee.Com is one of India's leading managed marketplace for IoT based Smart Annual Maintenance contracts (AMC) Services. It incentivizes technicians, service contractors to become micro-entrepreneurs.

Having a range of Smart AMC's for operational assets like HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, CCTV, Elevator, IT Hardware & Software, DG Set, UPS etc through the IoT enabled device & Mistriijee apps platform, the company has proved its mettle in closely working with individual technicians and contractors by providing them with the required market access, credit, training, product procurement, payments, and other services.

Driving either most or all of their business while standardizing the end-user experience, pricing, and deliverables, post servicing warranty and control, monitor and assess their work efficiency through the Mistriijee apps & smart IoT devices.

There have been several incidents of accidents like fire breakout, Electrical Short Circuit that happen mostly in summer season due to the negligence in Electrical, HVAC and other Operating Assets maintenance, Mistrijee.Com caters to such needs and assures robust redresses of the problems of their client businesses.

"In our last 3 years of journey we saw many cases where corporations used all safety devices of reputed brands but due to negligence of regular maintenance and servicing soon these devices became nonfunctional and couldn't prevent fire or Electrical short-circuit and shock. We strongly recommend to all the Corporations, Industries and Citizens to conduct your Electrical & HVAC and other Operating Assets working assessment once in a year and do a complete service and maintenance once in every quarter, This would not only keep the devices healthy but will also lower(20-25%) of the electricity consumption", says S. Ibrahim, Chief Marketing Officer, Mistrijee.com.

The USP of Mistrijee.Com is its automated platform for providing multiple Assets Maintenance services with a quick response time along with a dedicated maintenance engineer for each client.

It is becoming the top choice of various IoT based Predictive Maintenance (Annual Maintenance Contract-AMC) of operating Assets like HVAC, Electrical, Fire Safety etc.

In a nutshell, with its impeccable and empowering AMC solutions such as the AC AMC, Chiller Plant AMC, Electrical AMC,Elevator AMC Mistrijee.Com is becoming the one stop destination for scores of businesses to get hands on expertise in acquiring increasingly affordable and hassle free maintenance services for its clients.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.