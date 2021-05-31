MIT-WPU: 1st university in India to offer 4-year BBA (Research) as per NEP 2020

India, 31st May 2021: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), is the first university in Western India to offer a unique four-year BBA Research Program as per the National Educational Policy 2020. Created to deliver the finest pedagogy involving the best learnings of East (Yoga, Ethics, and Mind Management) and West (AI & ML, Business Analytics, Fintech), the management program includes academic rigour, three internships spanning nine months, international summer school and online international certifications from Harvard Business School/Equivalent to prepare career-ready graduates.

During the program, students are eligible for a minimum stipend of INR 10,000 per internship and receive placement assistance post the successful completion of the program. Graduated students are eligible to direct admission to MBA second year at MIT-WPU and exempted from internship in their MBA program. They can also apply for MBA or MS programs in US and European universities that seek mandatory 4-year Undergraduate programs.

In addition, MIT-WPU also offers eight specializations under its BBA program including Business Administration, International Business, Marketing & Event Management, Global e-Business, Computer Applications, Banking Finance & Insurance, Family Business Management & Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics.

Placements & Recruiters: The BBA program at MIT-WPU gives exposure to students and higher chances of employability with range of internship experience in FMCG/Supply chain & logistics/BFSI sectors. Highest package offered in this program is 10 Lakhs per annum and 100% placement assistance is provided by the university to students. Given the pandemic, placements and internships are also taking place online and students are garnering remote working opportunities. Regular recruiters include Deloitte, Infosys, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Syntel, Tata Communications, Wipro and more.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for its BBA Research Program and other specializations.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the course, student needs to appear for the UGPET (Undergraduate Entrance Test) exam and should have secured a non-zero score. Furthermore, to be eligible, students need to have, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) (10+2) from any stream with English as a passing subject, or two years/three years Diploma of Boards of Technical Education or its equivalent, or Minimum Competency and Vocational Courses (MCVC), with minimum 50% marks (45% for reservation category) in aggregate in all the aforementioned criteria.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for its BBA Research Program and other specializations. The application process is quick and simple and students can fill the application form online from the comfort and safety of their homes. Hence, it is highly recommended that students apply early so that they can be eligible for provisional admission offers.

Covid Policies: Due to the pandemic, all admission rounds and study programs are being conducted online keeping in mind the safety of students and staff members. Aspirants can appear for all admissions rounds online from the comfort and safety of their homes. MIT-WPU is harnessing digital tools and infrastructure to ensure seamless delivery of academics. The MIT-WPU campus will re-open for students only once it is completely safe for students, following strict government regulations.

Industry collaborations: The industry and academic collaborations of MIT-WPU empowers students to gather domain knowledge beyond their specialization and also builds bridges between the theoretical and skill-based gap. The university has collaborations with University of Tennese (USA), Tally Education, Business Simulations by Marketplace (USA) and World Trade Center (Pune) for certification courses. Further, the university also has a strong network of alumni across the globe.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has a legacy of 4 decades in educating India’s youth. Known as India’s 3rd best private university, MIT-WPU boasts of an acclaimed faculty and over 1,00,000 of a global alumni network while offering over 100 programs (both Undergraduate & Postgraduate). The university is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to students. The MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India wrapping more than 1000 acres, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students are trailing different courses beyond 65+ Institutes of MIT World Peace University.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its BBA program and students can apply online by logging on to: https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/admission/bba/application

To know more, visit: BBA Research at MIT-WPU

