MIT-WPU invites aspiring students to apply for their Yoga and Meditation Programs

India, 3rd September 2021 : MIT World Peace University, Pune is one of the leading private universities in India. Having spread knowledge to the youth for the past 40 years, the university has alumni all over the world. MIT-WPU is now accepting applications to a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The university has recently launched two new courses – B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Yoga and Meditation.

MIT-WPU is known to offer a holistic approach to education by catering to a student’s educational, physical as well as spiritual well-being. As the University is focused on peace values and is committed to the development, the faculty is geared to facilitate personal growth. The Yoga and Meditation programs offer education in which ancient wisdom is provided in a present-day clinical approach.

Course overview: The yoga and meditation programs follow an interdisciplinary approach that integrates various disciplines for the complete development of students. The syllabus is laid out to provide students with cognitive ability, critical thinking skills, personality development skills, etc. The Practical approach taken by the faculty helps students become confident in Yoga Practices.

As the courses feature experiential learning through study tours, field works, rural immersion programs, etc., students get the first-hand experience in the outside world away from the conventional academic setting. Both the programs have a mentor-mentee system to provide guidance and support. Additionally, the postgraduate program follows a research-oriented approach with scientific studies.

Course structure: B.Sc. Yoga and Meditation is a 3-year, full-time choice-based credit program. Each year is further divided into trimesters which contain subjects like Yoga therapy, Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Yoga and Psychology, etc. Meanwhile, M.Sc. Yoga and Meditation is a 2-year, full-time choice-based credit program, where each year is again divided into trimesters.

The subjects taught to introduce students to ancient knowledge systems of India which helps them connect to Yoga and all Yoga therapies. It also ensures that ancient knowledge is passed on to the younger generation. While the B.Sc. program is a 132-credit course that admits 40 students per year, the M.Sc. Program is an 80-credit course that admits 20 students per year.

Career Prospects : The B.Sc. and M.Sc. programs in Yoga and Meditation produce graduates who are confident and have high knowledge in the field of Yoga. They are dynamic individuals who can be Yoga practitioners in social, industry, business, and other such domains. They can work as Yoga Trainers, International Instructors/ Researchers/ Instructors at Medical Institutes, Yoga Educationists, Yoga Therapists, Yoga Consultants, Yoga Researchers, Yoga Entrepreneurs, Yoga Teachers, and much more.

Eligibility Criteria: Both the programs require the candidate to be an Indian National. The B.Sc. program requires a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories belonging to Maharashtra State only) at 10+2 / 12th / HSC Examination with English subject (OR) Three Years Diploma Recognized by Government Competent Authority (OR) its equivalent examination. Similarly, The M.Sc. program requires graduates with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories belonging to Maharashtra State only) from any recognized university.

Fee Structure and Scholarships: For Indian nationals, the Bachelor's program fee is Rs. 1,00,000 per year and the Master’s Program fee is Rs. 1,25,000 per year. Huge discounts of up to 50 per cent have been offered in tuition fees to all students taking admission in the AY 2021-22. Further, the university offers merit scholarships to reward and motivate meritorious students with scholarships like Dr. Vishwanath Karad 100% Merit Scholarship, Sports Personnel Scholarship, etc.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply online from the comfort of their homes, after which they will be called for a personal interview.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3mNwpvG

To apply for B.Sc, visit https://bit.ly/2WCdg5a and for M.Sc visit https://bit.ly/3DzRMGL

