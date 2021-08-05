MIT-WPU invites diploma students to apply for the BTech DSY program

India, 5th August 2021: MIT World Peace University, (MIT-WPU), is one of India’s finest institutes. Ranked 7th in India by the Times of India 2020 survey, the university’s BTech program uses hands-on research, real-world problem solving, and a "learning by doing" methodology to make their students equipped to face the field. The university is currently accepting applications to their wide range of programs including direct admission to the second year with their three-year Btech Direct Second Year (DSY) program for diploma holders.

Founded in the year 1983, MIT-WPU strives for excellence through a unique path of promotion & propagation of global competence and peace culture, through a value-based universal education system in order for students to harness their knowledge for the welfare of society. Establishing its 4-decade legacy, the university has produced some of the country’s best industry leaders and technology experts.

Btech Direct Second Year (DSY) Course Structure: The BTech DSY program at MIT-WPU is a full-time three-year program, where each year is divided into trimesters. The Program offers 9 specializations under engineering degrees which prepare its graduates with sound human values and a sense of world citizenship. The array of specializations available for students are Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Animation), Polymer Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Career Prospects: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. These programs not only engage the students in improving their skills through structured assessments, training, and grooming activities, they also help students gain the strength to get the best of the job opportunities by collaborating with world-class employers. The skillsets they obtain will be beneficial in their ventures to become future leaders of the industry.

Placements and Recruiters: Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute for Engineering by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses on not only placement opportunities but believes in providing their students with ‘Career Services’ and has set a track record of 100% placements during internships and over 80% of their batch is confirmed with placements offer. They also provide students with guidance and advice for higher studies and entrepreneurial support. Offering packages as high as 37.26 LPA and an average of 6.5 LPA, some of the recruiters are Deloitte, Cognizant, Barclays, MediaMagic, Harbinger Group, SysTools, Veritas, GTL, Angular Minds, Vodafone, Infosys, Groupool, etc.

Program Highlights: The BTech Direct 2nd Year Program is constantly innovating in engineering education, developing novel pedagogical approaches, designing new subject offerings to strengthen current programs, and creating new disciplines, fields of study, majors, and graduate programs. With the objective of offering students with real-life industry exposure, MIT-WPU offers Learning (PBL)- experiential and collaborative. Choice-based course selection, capstone projects, Industrial Internships, Professional and Open electives across disciplines offer the much-needed core and inter-disciplinary cutting-edge knowledge to budding engineers. Further, the university is equipped with highly experienced faculty with a strong industry-academia connection.

Eligibility Criteria: The three-year Bachelor of Technology (DSY) program requires candidates to have passed a diploma or an equivalent of it. Additionally, the selection criterion is also dependent on the scores achieved in the final year of the Diploma. Further, the university offers merit scholarships to reward and motivate meritorious students with scholarships like the DSY Merit Scholarship, etc.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU’s School of Engineering is currently accepting online applications for both BTech programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the BTech (DSY) program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/3Chd7Eg

To know more, please visit: https://bit.ly/3jpxQx2

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.