Model Jaya Thakur Describes Her Exhilarating Journey in The Modelling Industry

The modelling and entertainment industry is known for its glamour and stunning talents. However, people are not entirely aware of how much effort it takes to make it to the top. Every top actor or model we know today have worked hard to make a mark for themselves in their respective field. One such striking model who is known for her talent and mesmerizing beauty is Jaya Thakur.

Model Jaya Thakur has a promising career in the modelling industry, for which she worked very hard from the beginning. A few years ago, she came to Mumbai from Himachal to make her dream come true. From her childhood, Thakur dreamt of walking the ramp, being in front of the camera and loved dressing up. As she grew up, the gorgeous lady realized that the industry is quite competitive, and one has to be focused and keep an optimistic approach in their career.

After some small events and gigs, Jaya Thakur finally started getting approached for big projects. Thakur's confidence and irresistible charm helped her climb the stairs of success. Whenever she walks the ramp, she bewitches the audience with her beauty and panache. She has made a mark for herself in various niches - Catalogue Models, Commercial Models, Glamour Models, and Promotional Models.

Jaya Thakur's popularity and growth in the modelling career helped her in the event industry too. For various corporate events, concerts, exhibitions, parties, inaugurations etc. Thakur gets invited to add charm with her presence. She was also featured in a Punjabi music video called Kisanistan, and her success story was covered by some top fashion magazines like The Model House and Hello Punjab.

https://instagram.com/jayathakur_official_?utm_medium=copy_link .When model Jaya Thakur was asked to describe her journey and how she feels to achieve her goal, she shared, "My journey has been a roller-coster ride, but worth it! There were days when I had no work but I always knew that my day will come one day. I kept going on and believed in my dreams and achieved them. I still have a lot more to do."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.