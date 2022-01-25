Modi Pearls: Best place to buy pearls in Hyderabad

Love for pearls assumes added significance when excellence and craftsmanship go into the making of pearl jewellery. Striving towards achieving the ultimate in craftsmanship and thereby delivering brilliant designs that stand out is the more-than-a-century-old Modi Pearls.

Ever since inception way back in 1903, Modi Pearls has stood as the landmark in the historic city of Hyderabad. Holding aloft the love and affection exhibited by thousands of satisfied customers over the years, Modi Pearls has ensured its place in the lifestyle arena inhabited by people who have a fascination for pearl jewellery.

Hyderabad is a destination synonymous with exquisite pearls, and Modi Pearls has established its presence at the heart of this destination with a huge fan following endorsing its brilliant designs and exquisite pieces of jewellery.

Excellent Craftsmanship, Customer-Oriented Features

The fact that a pearl jewellery company established in 1903 still going strong is testimony to the fact that Modi Pearls carries with it the legacy of excellent craftsmanship and customer-oriented features. The trust that has been placed on the company is intact, and that has powered Modi Pearls in seeking to usher in fresh features and services that would prove to be of much help to customers who have stood by the company for years together. Further, newer designs and laudable services doled out by the company have lured new customers too.

One-Stop Shop for the Best Pearl Jewellery Designs

What customers, old and new, look forward to from Modi Pearls is its capability to bring to them the best pearl jewellery available in the market today.

Pearl being one among nine precious gemstones, Modi Pearls accords much significance to the jewellery it makes out of these precious gems. Modi Pearls has excelled in doing this, and has already presented to happy customers thousands of designs and wearables over the years.

The pearl collection at Modi Pearls includes Pearl Earrings, Pearl Layered Necklaces, Pearl Choker Necklaces, Pearl Rings, Pearl Bracelets, Pearl Bangles, Pearl Long Necklaces, Pearl Watches, Traditional Pearl Rani Haars and Pearl Kadas. Further, Modi Pearls also offers loose pearl strings to customers who look forward to custom-made jewellery by throwing in precious metals.

Besides designing exquisite pieces of pearl jewellery, the company is also into collecting and selling a variety of pearl species. Among them are pearl species such as South Sea Pearls, Freshwater Pearls, Akoya Pearls, Tahitian Pearls, Keshi Pearl, Baroque Pearls and Biwa Pearls. All these are pushed to the market so that craftsmen get to create exotic designs out of them that are anticipated by the customers in the global pearl jewellery arena.

Pearl Watches, Pearl Decor Foray in the Pipeline

These apart, Modi Pearls is also weighing options to make a foray into the creation of Pearl Watches and Pearl Decor in the near future.

Modi Pearls had in the recent past made a mark in the e-commerce terrain with the launch of its eCommerce website. Post-acquisition of thousands of customers locally, Modi Pearls has, of late, drawn up a strategy to extend its online shopping experience in a big way so as to offer the best quality of pearls to the global buyers with just a few clicks on the internet. The company has also recently unveiled an app for iOS and Android users.

Love for pearl jewellery is a phenomenon that has always seen an uptrend. With customers always on the look-out for the best craftsmanship and exotic collections, Modi Pearls has proved to be the most sought-after destination for the best in wearable pearl designs. Going by the name Modi Pearls (Original) standing tall at Address: 22-5-92, Beside Gulzar Houz Circle, Charkaman, Road, near Charminar, Hyderabad, Telangana, Modi Pearls has on its racks all that a pearl jewellery enthusiast would dream of. For more details, visit the company website here.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.