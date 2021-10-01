Modification & upscaling are the ways to survive these competitive time: Incenza

The past two years have changed the people and their functioning across the globe. They were forced, scared, traumatized by the events that took place. Apart from the lives of people on a personal level, businesses were ruined and shut down. Many lost money and hope.

The big facts of destruction and despair cannot be missed, but there were many business and business models that boomed.

Our PM Narender Modi definitely identified a big part about Indian citizens that they are Atma Nirbhar meaning self-sufficient. Across the nation, a wave of small business and Atma nirbhar brands came up and showcased their jewels.

One such brand on the list was an Incenza from the Indian Incense market. Not only this brand but the entire niche was booming at this time. Few important turning points were Blanket ban on Agarbatti stick import followed by a surge in social media usages helped the Indian Incense market to take a step forward, seeing new entrants in this market with better and superior products, competitive strategies giving the old and traditional strategy functioning brand a tough fight. Redefining Agarbatti

Incenza subcategories three brands under it, with a game-changer products and ultra-competitive and market breaker strategy. The brands are Incenza, Mere Prabhu Ram and Nilofar.

The products cover different bases like essential oil-based, charcoal free, bamboo-less etc. Incenza has made a conscious effort to redefine the traditional Agarbatti by shifting and changing the concept of just using while offering our prayers to the almighty. It has tried to give people a holistic and wider approach by applying the use of Agarbatti or Incense sticks in all spheres of life.

As we dig into deeper research on the brand, they have tried to replace these incense sticks with harsh and harmful chemical-based room fresheners with lovely, soothing and unique fragrances. Definitely, a try by each one of us is recommended.

These sticks are hundred and one per cent natural made with special essential oils and charcoal free. Coming to the look which is always the customers first point of contact with the product, we shall put it this way the packaging is ninety per cent of the product. A customer skips products that don't have a unique and well thought of package and looks at it. Incenza has kept this point in mind very well with its unique and mind-blowing packaging. Tough competition to the other players in the market.

When we look at the product line they have designed and created based on different moods, seasons, times of the day, colours. A very well researched product we must note.

They have also used different colours over their sticks which are also all-natural and sourced from natural vegetable-based stains.

As we test and check they have ensured the health of their customer in all ways, while you burn these sticks it's totally lungs free and non-allergic, the burning up and flowing is as smooth as air.

AS we see the promotions and marketing pages of these sticks they have onboarded some of the known and familiar faces from the industry, who are trying to change the traditional way of seeing these sticks or so-called Agarbatti. KK Gautam, Abhimanyu Nayyar and Sachin Rana are the faces of the new age incense brand ready to disrupt and set new ways in the industry.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.