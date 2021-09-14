MoEFCC launches PRANA portal for regulation of air pollution

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Hon’ble Minister of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Shri Bhupendar Yadav launched a portal named “PRANA” (Portal for Regulation of Air-pollution in Non-Attainment cities) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on the occasion of the second International Day of Clean Air For Blue Skies, last week. Knowledge Lens (a B2B product company that builds innovative solutions in niche technologies including Big Data, AI, IoT) is honored to have been chosen by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to develop this portal. Knowledge Lens collaborated with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), GIZ and MoEFCC to develop PRANA. The portal aims to provide real-time information on city-wise pollution levels. It is a single platform that also provides information on how specific cities are curbing their air pollution levels, as well as historical data on air pollution mitigation milestones achieved since 2018 till date. Hon’ble Minister, Shri Bhupendar Yadav commented at the event, “Central Government has launched several initiatives to improve air quality in the entire country, with the Prime Minister himself setting a goal for holistic improvement in air quality in more than 100 cities. “86 cities showed better air quality in 2019 in comparison to 2018, which increased to 104 cities in 2020.” “Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is now actively linking all policy approaches to give paramount importance to conserve public goods like water, air and Earth,” he added. Sudheesh Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Knowledge Lens, said, “Adoption of IT systems in combating pollution is becoming essential and we are honored to be part of this digital initiative for facilitating a National level air quality portal for visibility to clean air actions. PRANA will enable comprehensive mitigation actions for prevention, control, and reduction of air pollution besides strengthening pollution awareness and capacity building activities.” The PRANA approach is multi-disciplinary, spanning across multiple ministries and regional institutes including IITs, NITs, and laboratories across India, as well as international organizations. In this manner, PRANA aims to augment public awareness and capacity-building measures. NCAP is a comprehensive initiative in partnership with various Ministries and States to improve air quality at a city, regional, and national level. It was initiated in 2019 to implement various sectoral policies, strengthen monitoring, and enhance public participation in 132 cities for effective Air Quality Management. The tentative national level target is to reduce Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) concentration by 20–30% by 2024.About Knowledge LensKnowledge Lens is a B2B product company that builds innovative solutions on niche technology areas such as Big Data Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain. Knowledge Lens has successfully transformed companies into Smart Enterprises by implementing Next Generation Enterprise Data Lakes, AI Powered Intelligent Apps and Industry 4.0 solutions both on premise and cloud. With over 7 years of domain expertise in the IIoT space, their solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and 3000+ customers and industry leaders in various sectors such as Manufacturing, Automation, Pharmaceutical, Retail, among others across India, United States, and Middle East regions. Headquartered in Bangalore, Knowledge Lens was founded in 2013 with a mission to discover intelligent insights from enterprise data and deliver business value to customers. For more information, visit https://www.knowledgelens.com/.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.