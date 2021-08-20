Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohd Kaif aka Kaif Yamaan emerges as a successful social media influencer

Mohd Kaif, a young boy who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s capital city of Lucknow has built his image as a high-end social media influencer.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Mohd Kaif aka Kaif Yamaan

With the surge in the use of digital media, ‘Social Media Influencers’ are a new thing. These individuals with a massive follower base on any social media platform are no less than celebrities from the glamour and sports world. Followed by people, especially the youth, they have become the role models for many. However, what people aren’t aware of is that with great power comes great responsibility.

Unlike the general public perception, it is not at all easy to become an influencer. The constant pressure to deliver quality content is always there and with so many people following you, believing in you, it becomes a task to stand up to their expectations. Moreover, it is a great responsibility as you always need to inspire and motivate people for bringing a change in society. With a massive fan following of nearly 270K people on Instagram, Mohd Kaif, a young influencer, is focused on creating quality content and inspiring people for a noble cause.

Adopting content creation as a part of his lifestyle

Mohd Kaif, a young boy who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s capital city of Lucknow has built his image as a high-end social media influencer. Kaif is often followed by people for the quality content he produces. He has completed his graduation and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce alongside a deep passion for ‘Shayari’. He has a soothing voice that is primarily the reason he instantly connects with people through his motivational content.

Mohd Kaif is very active on Social Media Platforms and at the time when ‘Tik Tok’, was active in India, he had nearly 1.5 million followers on the app. He is also very active and regularly produces his content on platforms like MX Takatak, Tiki, and Awaaz-E-Shayar. Talking about the immense success and the love of the people he is getting, Mohd says “I always loved speaking, writing, and creating a variety of content. This has been one of my passion to motivate people and do something for themselves.” “Everyone has their own talent and are acing it continuously. The who gets the public to connect with them is the one who goes far,” he further adds.

The journey that lies ahead

In this cut-throat competition of the digital era where content is constantly produced, it becomes tough for these social media influencers and motivational speakers to make a place for themselves but with the new types of content, Mohd has mastered the art to stay relevant. He aims to connect with as many people as possible. He is currently focusing on launching an organization in Lucknow with the love of the people. The aim of the organization is to provide a platform for upcoming new talents to showcase their creativity and skills bringing out a change in society.

