Mohd Zubair Ali making a difference through right influencing

"While food might be a mere necessity to some, to Mohd Zubair Ali, it's an expression of art paired with exquisite skill. Hotel Management graduate turned blogger turned full time food professional, Zubair is more fondly by his pseudonym Hyderabad Food Diaries which has become a ravishing success across the city of Nizams the past couple of years owing to his passion and dedication. Starting his journey over 10 years ago when food blogging was still in its embryonic stage, it was his initial exposure to food and fervour towards exploring different facets of gastronomy which led to him creating this one stop destination for instant foodgasm full of crisp and honest reviews, drool worthy photography and much more!

In his journey, Zubair has helped countless restaurants and eateries to grow their roots in Hyderabad using his garnered knowledge of cuisines and operational strategies which has made a positive impact in the burgeoning food scene of the city. Leveraging social media and influencing his following right, Zubair has been tirelessly assisting these businesses reach the right market and build a sturdy consumer base which visibly makes this industry thrive. And having gone through the arduous journey himself, his humble self is always up for being a guiding light for newcomers in the blogging industry - constantly encouraging new talents, engaging in informative sessions and most importantly, keeping the love for food alive!

Transitioning from times when Food Blogging was considered unconventional and precarious as a career option to today where multitude of budding bloggers are entering the field, Zubair says "It indeed is overwhelming to see so many youngsters taking up food blogging as their passion. There are so many talented and deserving people in Hyderabad’s blogging community who have approached me asking for help and I have always given them the required push". Neutralizing the sense of competitiveness and bad practices with these growing numbers however, he strives to foster mutual respect and harmony.

Amidst numerous media mentions and a stellar record of awards crowning him as the Best Food Influencer time and again, his purpose has always been quite unambiguous - to present the vivid and vibrant food of Hyderabad to an international level. Known currently just as the land of Biryani, Zubair aims to adorn the image of this beautiful city to highlight not just the age-old rice classic but the world class clubs, restaurants, lounges, cafes and street food that this city is home for and continues to grow rapidly."

For more information you can follow him on: @hyderabad.food.diaries

