Mohit Bharatiya aka Mohit Kamboj celebrates his 37th birthday with his family

Mohit Bharatiya aka Mohit Kamboj has gracefully entered the 37th year of his life, with folded hands and humble donations, praying for a world free of COVID-19. Mohit has over the years dedicated a major part of his life to community service and family. Hence, he decided to celebrate his birthday with his wife Aksha Kamboj, daughter Mishka Kamboj and son Avyaan Kamboj by offering sacred oblations through a Havan, organized at his home. This sacred pooja will be organized to pray that the pandemic subsides, and we all get back to our normal lives. He has also pledged to offer food to 101 needy families, making a meaningful start to the year.

Mohit Kamboj believes in dedicating his life to the people of the country who have been instrumental in shaping the future of our motherland. He adds, “We have suffered enough in the past 2 years due to the pandemic and these times will forever remain a part of our memories. But I believe prayers offered to God will help us in fighting the anticipated third wave and hopefully, God will be merciful upon us. I want to celebrate a life that is blessed by everyone and the best way to do so is by making sure that I spend time with those who seek happiness and warmth. Honestly, food donation is an excuse to be able to live some special moments with these families. It is the most meaningful part of my day.”

Aiming for better days ahead, Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya is all set to cross another milestone of his life to achieve the next one.

The celebration will begin at his Mumbai home with his wife AkshaKamboj, daughter Mishka Kamboj, and son Avyaan Kamboj. The business tycoon and philanthropist MohitBharatiya aka Mohit Kamboj is a renowned personality, yet he believes in living a life of purpose and gratitude. This is truly reflected in the way he celebrates his birthday with some very close ones, all the way praying for not just himself but everyone across the country.

Keeping the Covid protocols in place, Mohit Kamboj and his wife Aksha Kamboj have also ensured that proper social distancing measures will be taken while conducting the food donation and the Havan, where only a few people are invited. He further wants to pass on the message that while we celebrate our life at the same time, we need to be mindful of the pandemic that we are fighting and also stay in solitude for those who have had tough times.

The family, primarily Aksha Kamboj, Mishka Kamboj, and Avyaan Kamboj, have also organized a small intimate family gathering to celebrate the occasion. It is their way of showing their love for Mohit Kamboj. Mohit added that he is utterly blessed and overwhelmed by the love and grace that he has received over the years and adds that his only birthday resolution is to never give up community service, no matter the odds. He says that while God has been kind to him always and bestowed him with all the love and wealth, it is his responsibility to return to the world what was given to him.

Aiming for better days ahead, Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya is all set to cross another milestone of his life to achieve the next one.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.