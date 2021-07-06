Mohit Bijlani’s business ventures disrupt India’s entrepreneurial sector

To run multiple business ventures is not a cakewalk. It is an art, and very few exceptions have mastered the art to run multiple businesses simultaneously. Mohit Bijlani, a high-end entrepreneur is known for his multitasking skills. He is the CEO and founder of ‘Team Innovation’, ‘Wink Entertainment’, ‘Evermore Weddings’ and ‘Aregeebee Artists and Events’. Interestingly, all the businesses owned by him are based in Mumbai.

Beginning his career at an early age, Mohit Bijlani was clear about his life goal. “As a kid, I always have that creative freedom to work on my terms”, says the entrepreneur. Rather than focusing on monetary returns, Mohit Bijlani brought a transition by transforming his passion into a profession. In an exemplary career of more than seven years, the entrepreneur has unarguably established himself as a household name in the field of event management and talent management.

‘Team Innovation’ was the beginning of Mohit Bijlani’s innings in the entrepreneurial world. The company is a leading name in India’s nightlife sector that is widely considered to serve the clients with the best nightlife experiences across India. Currently, the company has built its presence across six cities in India, and its main aim is to create unique and innovative trends for its clients. They have also been recently awarded as India’s leading nightlife company.

Besides this, the second firm founded by the entrepreneur is ‘Wink Entertainment’ which is known for the offline ticketing and marketing of various events happening across the globe. “In the current situation because of the pandemic, the operations of the company have slowed down. But in the coming time, we hope to resume our work in full swing”, said Mohit. Well, the offline ticketing agency has undoubtedly brought many people from different walks of life on the common platform.

On the other hand, Mohit Bijlani’s venture into the wedding space ‘Evermore Weddings’, a one-of-a-kind wedding planning company, specializes in creating remarkable events for brides and grooms. Right from venue booking to other creative aspects of the function, this wedding planning company knows how to transform memories into a lifetime experience.

Apart from this, Mohit Bijlani has spread his horizons in the field of event management and artist management. ‘Aregeebee Artist and Events’ has been instrumental in helping artists and influencers build their presence in the offline and online market. The services provided by the company include shows and events, digital management, brand and influencer marketing, PR and reputation management.

At just 23, Mohit Bijlani has successfully set an example for young minds. Moreover, the entrepreneur aims to expand his businesses in other fields as well. Calling himself one of the youngest players in the entrepreneurial world, Mohit Bijlani says that he has a long way to go. “I am still learning, and there is a lot to explore. I believe that this age is to learn and equip the best knowledge about different fields and implement them in the business operations”, he added. We wish this bundle of talent lots of luck for his forthcoming goals and aspirations.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.