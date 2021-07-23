Mohit Kamboj led KBJ Group set to complete two high-scale projects by 2022

Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya, the Indian business tycoon, environmentalist and founder of the Mumbai-based KBJ Group is in the final stages of finishing two high-scale real estate projects in the year 2022. The company is a conglomerate branched into real estate, farming, jewellery, bullion, hospitality and several other sectors.

KBJ Group had undertaken two large-scale construction projects, one in Goregaon, Mumbai and the other in Varanasi. Both projects are drawing to their completion date and are expected to be finished in the coming year 2022, ready for operation later that year as well.

The project based in Mumbai is a Residential undertaking located in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West.

Named as The Luxor, the residential complex comprises 138 flats equipped with modern facilities and all the necessary services. Flats constructed range from 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK to 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK. A good number of duplex flats have also found space at The Luxor. In addition to common facilities, the complex has an in-built entertainment clubhouse, a mini theatre, gymnasium and huge lawns for relaxation as well as recreational purposes. We have done our best to provide a functional yet luxurious living space for people with our residential project The Luxor, says Mohit Kamboj. The focus was to construct a little world of its own within the walls of the residential complex, he adds.

The second project is a 5-star hotel in Varanasi, named KBJ Grand. Constructed in about 335,319 sq. ft, this magnificent hotel is to be placed in the deluxe category. By international standards, the hotel can be classified as a mid-upscale product and invite a sophisticated crowd. KBJ Grand will be geared with a restaurant serving world-class cuisine, a bar, disco, swimming pool, snack bar, Health Club etc. For business officials travelling and staying at the hotel, there will be a conference hall and a business centre to carry out work. Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya says that the company expects an increase in tourism with the construction of the hotel as well as more employment opportunities in the hospitality sector once the operations begin. The 5-star hotel will be located in Kol Asala Paragana, Varanasi. The project aims to offer luxury and sophistication along with a warm, welcoming ambience, Mohit Kamboj shares.

KBJ Group has been making strides in the industry with their progress in the real estate and construction sector for a decade now. These upcoming projects will add to the company’s growth and goodwill in the market. Recently, the conglomerate also expanded into the Ethanol production industry in an assisted venture with the Bihar State Government. The vision of this project is to increase India’s ethanol production and decrease the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Our dedicated team at KBJ Group is working whole-heartedly to provide the best products and services to the people and make them accessible for the general masses,” Mohit Kamboj comments on the company’s novel endeavours.

