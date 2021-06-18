Moneycontrol Pro: One of the world's best digital news subscription services

Continuing to rule the roost, Moneycontrol Pro cements its leadership position in the digital business and finance segment. As per the recently released Global Digital Subscription Snapshot of 2021 Q2 Update Report by FIPP in association with CeleraOne – Moneycontrol Pro is ranked in the Top 20 list of Global Digital News Subscription Services and top 3 Digital News Subscription Services in Asia. With this – the platform joins the league of the world’s leading news publishing platforms in the likes of The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal amongst others.

Since its launch in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has become the country’s fastest-growing subscription-based product – owing to its best-in-class services, innovative offerings, and in-house expert-led team of market pioneers. It offers comprehensive research on the industry, curated market data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas that help investors to stay on top of their stock market game. Throughout its journey, Moneycontrol Pro kept on expanding its offerings through transformative services and collaborations, best exemplified by the editorial content partnership with global publishers, monthly webinars, online summits, exclusive interviews with India’s top fund managers. Through a platform-agnostic approach, it continues to provide its diverse and ever-growing subscriber base of 3 lac+ active users with premium, relevant and exclusive content.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol said, “In our endeavor to serve our users with finest services adept with the latest technology – we have gained the trust of people from all over the world. This is very well testified by the global recognition showcased in the report. In the past year, we gained more subscribers as people started to pay more attention to their investments to increase their earnings to cope with the market uncertainties. Content has always been one of the key differentiators for us. The period saw us go beyond the ordinary and build a comprehensive catalogue of webinars, conversations, and associations. This certainly is an encouraging win for the entire Moneycontrol team for their undeterred hard work and determination. We are now, even more, motivated to continue and bring the best-in-class offerings for our subscribers.”

Moneycontrol Pro's innovative offerings, services, and deals have always been in line with users’ best interests, making it an undisputed leader in the business and finance segment. Every milestone PRO has witnessed is a testament to its increasing popularity.

Read the entire report on the mentioned link: https://www.fipp.com/resource/global-digital-subscription-snapshot-2021-q2/

Disclaimer: This content is released by Business Wire India. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



