Monis Khan: It’s just the beginning, I want to be a complete package

Monis Khan’s debut movie Consequence Karma is out now and is streaming on India’s leading OTT platforms like MX Player, Hungama Play, Airtel X stream, Idea Movies and many more. The Good news is critics are also appreciating his performance and the movie overall. Prashant Shishodia , Senior Entertainment Editor NDTV gave a positive review and wrote “Small budget, big thought, Consequence Karma shines with Monis Khan as Saahil” . Parag Chapekar also appreciated the movie and wrote “Consequence Karma holds strong with its skilful cast”

Let’s know more about him through a series of questions which we asked and he had opened his heart out and gave honest answers.

How and when did you start your journey as an actor?

In 2015, i started my journey through theatre and then gradually in 2016 I finally shifted to Mumbai, the city of dreams and started trying my luck by giving auditions in serials and films. After a lot of struggle and tons of auditions, I got serials like Savdhan India, Crime alert, Crime stories, Khakhi etc

Tell us more about your initial days struggle.

To be honest, I initially gave so many auditions that no one can imagine but never lost hope. It’s a very difficult situation to explain how it feels when one has no work and still have to survive the hustle bustle life in Mumbai. But from this, i have learnt is one needs to be always positive chahe kuch bhi ho jaye and after 8 long months i got my first role in savdhan india. After this I never looked back and did small roles in many daily soaps. Then i grabbed my first feature film Orio which unfortunately is still under production then after that karma happened in 2020.

How was lockdown beneficial for you and how did you managed to complete a whole movie during that time?

It was very tough as things were not going in our favour but kehte hai na jab aap kuch thaan lo toh woh karke rehte ho. Even mujhe corona ho gaya tha. But then Allah was there with me and I recovered well and completed the whole movie. Shadab, our director stood shoulder to shoulder with me and made sure everything was going right and shahzeb kept watch from dubai itself and helped us in many ways possible.

What are your future plans? Will you continue as an actor or will you be a full-time producer?

Of course, I would continue as an actor and I always want to be known as a good actor rather a successful hero material. I want to win hearts of my audience from my performance. I am personally always up for different types of roles where i can show my craft.