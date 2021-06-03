Montray Digital launches first-of-its kind virtual consultation platform Guftgu

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Montray Digital has announced the launch of first-of-its-kind, a unique virtual consultation platform - Guftgu. With an ever-growing list of field experts on board, across diverse categories including career counsellors, wellness counsellors, legal, taxation, astrology and more, Guftgu, endeavours to garner attention from people trying to seek credible advisory, tailored to their specific needs. For users, who are looking for credible advice, the platform provides field expertise from multiple experts instantly, on their mobile phone, so that they can get their issues addressed while staying home safely.

Guftugu is a simple and user-friendly app. It provides a powerful interface with call enabled mechanism. The platform empowers seamless interactive sessions for its users to get clarity on their issues, from the consultants of their choice, whenever they want, while managing full privacy and confidentiality, every time.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumeet Johri, Founder, Guftgu, said, “In today’s pandemic situation, there’s nothing more calming than a personalised conversation, especially when you are in need of guidance. Guftgu is recalibrating the way people seek and get advice like never before. Rather than randomly searching for a consultant, Guftgu instantly facilitates a simple and easy phone call to the consultant of its user’s choice. The communication is instant, personal, hassle-free and helps users receive to-the-point, professional advice, directly from field experts, to avoid any delay or miscommunication of any sorts.”

Currently available on Google Play Store, Guftgu is a unique disrupter in the Indian tech startup space that is setting new standards for day-to-day consultations. The platform is focused towards building itself as country’s one of the most advanced destination for any type of professional consultancy needed on both regular and rare situations. By using Guftgu, users can connect with a range of experts in the areas of Wellness Counsellors, Legal, Tax, Immigration, Career, Astrology and more.

To enhance the user experience, it is our constant effort at Guftgu to solve the requirements of users at every step. On connecting with Guftgu the user automatically connects and gets access to the onboard professional consultants who are ready to answer and assist the user, at any given point.

Guftgu promises to cater to a wide range of users across professions, gender, interests, cultures and more. To make its core offerings and access more robust, the platform continues onboarding experts across the length and breadth of the country, to provide localised consultancy to its users.

About Montray Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Montray Digital Pvt. Ltd. is India’s Consumer Internet Company having its headquarter in Delhi. Montray Digital has recently introduced its brand Guftgu- Consultancy app of expert Consultants. Guftgu is designed to connect people to expert Consultants from various fields and get credible advice easily. Be it Career Counsellors, Wellness Counsellors, Legal advisors, Tax advisors, Immigration, Astrology, and more, one gets opportunity to talk to experienced and well-qualified consultants anytime, anywhere.

About the founder

Sumeet Johri, Founder & CEO has 22 years of work experience in the telecom domain. Managed large number of telecom projects and have worked with various MNC’s. After his successful career, he started his entrepreneur journey in 2018 (3 years back) by founding Montray Networks a Project management company. Added another milestone by forming Montray Digital Private limited in 2020. Montray Digital Private Limited launched Guftgu, a consultancy app which has experts from various fields under one umbrella.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.