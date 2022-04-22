Most Popular Dating Sites and Apps for Finding Love in 2022

Looking for that special love connection but don’t know where to start? Our guide to the best dating sites is here to help!

But with many dating apps on the internet, finding the right dating platform for your needs can prove daunting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help you eliminate the guesswork and hopefully find your better half, we will review some of the top dating sites and apps in the market, discussing their main features, pros, and cons.

If you’re looking for deeper connections, read on.

Best Dating Sites:

eHarmony: Best dating site overall

EliteSingles: Ideal for working professionals

SilverSingles: Straightforward site for single seniors

Zoosk: Great for international dating

Ashley Madison: Best for discreet dating

Bumble: Safe women-focused dating site

Christian Mingle: Best for Christian singles

Hinge: Popular with LGBTQ+ women

JDate: Designed for Jewish singles

OkCupid: Free membership

1.eHarmony - Best Dating Site Overall

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

eHarmony

Having been around for over 20 years, eHarmony knows the ins and outs of the online dating scene. The website has millions of active subscribers and uses a scientific matchmaking algorithm to increase the odds of finding someone you're compatible with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, how “scientific” is the system really? It’s hard to say, but estimates say that roughly 1 out of every 25 marriages in the US is the result of a couple that met on eHarmony. That’s pretty impressive.

While eHarmony allows users to create free accounts, you'll need to upgrade to enjoy the full features.

The dating app has three pricing options, Premium light membership (6- month plan costing $65.90 per month), premium plus membership (12-month plan costing $45.90 per month), and the premium extra membership (24-month plan costing $35.90 per month).

Pros

Wide range of payment options

Relationship questionnaire increases success

Perfect for anyone seeking a long-term relationship

Uses a scientific matchmaking algorithm

Large pool of serious singles

Cons

Long term payment plans can prove costly

Free version has limited features

Find Love on eHarmony Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2.EliteSingles - Best Serious Relationship Dating Site

EliteSingles

If you're looking to date a like-minded, well-educated single that meets your standards, then you should consider giving EliteSingles a try. The premium dating site targets mature adults with a strong educational background, boosting your chances of finding a better half with the same values.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of course, there are always going to be some snobby people on sites like this, but there are plenty of well-meaning, nice, and educated people just looking for someone on their intellectual level. Most people here are looking for love, not hookups.

EliteSingles offers two membership plans, the basic and premium plans. The basic plan is free but also comes with limited features.

If you opt for a premium account, you can pay it as a one-off annual fee of $383.40. You can also pay a 6-month fee of $269.70. The three-month option will cost you $173.85.

Pros

Meant for professionals searching for love

Most members are active

Ideal for anyone seeking a long-term relationship

Cons

Limited free version

Ideal for middle-class singles only

Find Love on EliteSingles Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3.SilverSingles - Best 50+ Dating Site

SilverSingles

SilverSingles is an ideal platform for seniors looking to find their better halves. The website is simplistic and very easy to use, making it a great fit for seniors who aren't as tech-savvy as younger singles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There’s a personality test that aims to match users with other mature singles that share their passions, beliefs, and values. Dating as a senior can be difficult, but Silver Singles does a good job of bringing people together.

Users can choose the one-month subscription plan ($54.95) or go for the 3-months plan ($113.85), or the popular 6-month option ($167.70). Unfortunately, members can only sign via desktop, and the entire process can take a considerable amount of time, say twenty to thirty minutes.

Pros

Personality test increases compatible matches

Ideal for seniors

Easy to use

Detailed profiles

Cons

Only premium users can read messages

Free accounts cannot view pictures

Find Love on SilverSingles Today

4.Zoosk - Best For International Dating

Zoosk defies geographical boundaries as it's available in over 80 countries spread across different continents. Impressively, the site is translated into 20 plus languages, making it the perfect hub for international dating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This dating app allows you to send virtual gifts that you can buy with “Zoosk Coins”, giving you a cute way to break the ice with someone you like the look of. It’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly unique!

Zoosk's pricing is somewhat average, with users needing to upgrade to premium to access features like SmartPick technology, profile viewing, and the chat feature.

You can pay $29.99 for a one-month subscription, $59.99 to subscribe to the three-month plan, and finally $74.99 for a long-term (6-month) plan.

Pros

Active user base from different countries

Strict verification process

App available (iOS and android)

Free account can view profiles and send smiles

Cons

Must upgrade to send messages

Some profiles lack photos

5.Bumble - Best Dating Site For Single Women

Although Bumble doesn't have a large user pool like eHarmony, it stands out for its impressive, women-friendly safety features. On the site, it's only women who can initiate a conversation with potential matches. This feature has made Bumble a popular option for women in search of true love.

Female users will no longer be inundated with creeps and unsolicited genitalia in their inboxes - a curse that plagues female users on many of the best free dating sites and apps.

Bumble allows users to subscribe to a lifetime subscription ($149.99 one-off fee). Alternatively, you can opt for the weekly plan ($10.99), a monthly plan ($24.99), or a cost-saving 3-month plan ($54.99).

Pros

Women initiate conversations

Boasts features like SuperSwipe and BumbleBizz

Lifetime subscription plan

Cons

24-hour timeframe to respond to connections

All profile details are public

6.Christian Mingle - One of the Top Sites for Dating Christian Singles

Designed exclusively for Christians, Christian Mingle is a great online dating platform for single Christians in pursuit of serious and long-lasting relationships. And although the registration process is fairly simple, all users are required to verify their emails and upload 6 photos.

This dating site also constantly screens for fake accounts, so you can rest assured that the people you’re speaking to are (probably) real… but always be cautious, obviously.

This is the internet after all!

Unfortunately, Christian Mingle's free account is pretty basic as users cannot send or read messages. However, you can subscribe to a one-month plan ($49.99), a three-month plan ($104.97), and the six months plan ($149.94), depending on your dating preferences.

Pros

Exclusively dedicated to the Christian community

Simplistic, easy-to-use dating website

Constantly screens for fake profiles

Dating app available for iOS and android

Cons

Profiles aren't too detailed

Non-Christians aren’t as welcome

Find Love on Christian Mingle Today

7.Hinge - Best for Real User Profiles

Hinge is designed for members seeking a long-term relationship that can lead to marriage. The service is only available via the app as it has no desktop version, which helps limit the number of non-serious members who only register to swipe member profiles.

Hinge famously describes itself as the “dating app designed to be deleted”, a slogan that has helped them to attract serious users who are looking for serious long-term relationships. It’s also very popular for serious dating in the LGBTQ+ community, which is a nice plus.

Not too many sites have friendly prices like Hinge.

A one-month paid subscription will set you back just $9.99, while a 3-month subscription is only $20.97. The 6-month plan will cost you $29.94, making Hinge one of the most affordable sites around.

Pros

Perfect for finding love

Hinge users must verify their mobile numbers

Affordable rates

Well-filled user profiles

Cons

Unresponsive customer support

Only available as a dating app

8.JDate - Best Online Dating App for Jewish Singles

Since its launch in 1997, JDate has established itself as one of the best niche dating agencies. It boasts over 200,000 active members and also allows for the registration of non-Jewish members.

All profile pictures for online daters must be approved by the site admin, reducing the chances of impersonation.

JDate has three paid membership plans, the one-month plan ($59.99), three months plan ($134.97), and the six months plan ($179.94). Registering on the platform is a breeze, making it an excellent fit for both young and senior Jewish singles looking for love.

Pros

Non-Jewish members can register

Free members can view profiles

Member profiles are thoroughly reviewed

Simplistic interface allows for easy browsing

Cons

Only premium members can access email features

Not all members are active

9.Ok Cupid - Best for Free Membership

With over 50 million users, OkCupid is undoubtedly among the top dating sites. The members are also active, with the site boasting an impressive million plus logins per day.

Over the years, the site has transformed from a casual hookup site to a platform for people looking for their better halves. It’s also very popular with younger people (namely millennials) and the LGBTQ+ community, giving many options for gender and personal preferences.

It’s also super cute and colorful, which is nice!

Members on free accounts can browse various user profiles, use search filters, and message other uses. However, to get rid of ads and access advanced search filters, members must upgrade to premium, which costs $24.90 a month when on an A-list subscription.

Pros

Variety of features like boost and stacks

Detailed user profiles

Free accounts can chat with other profiles

Greatly organized apps

Cons

Free accounts have ads

Must pay more for advanced features

10.Match - Top Dating Website with Easy Registration

Match is among the oldest online dating sites and boasts a high number of daily logins (3,000,000). Signing up on the dating service is pretty simple and rarely takes over ten minutes.

And although the site doesn't verify user accounts, members are required to upload profile pictures. Members can choose between a standard and premium plan. Both plans are available in 3,6, or 12 months, depending on user preferences.

A three-month premium plan will cost you $44.97, while a three-month standard plan will set you back $38.97. Members can also boost their profiles by buying credits to access advanced features.

11.Plenty Of Fish - Plenty of Singles on This Dating App

Launched in 2003, Plenty of Fish claims to be the largest online dating site with over 89 million users. In addition to a large number of registered users, Plenty Of Fish has an Ultra Match feature that lists the 50 most compatible members based on your profile.

Unfortunately, the large dating pool comes with some disadvantages as there are several fake user profiles. Additionally, most of the members are male and even worse, not all users are active. The cost-friendliest plan is the 8-month subscription paid as a one-off fee ($81.40).

12.Ourtime - Seniors Love This Online Dating Website

Ourtime is among the best niche dating platforms for seniors searching for their soulmates. Similar to SilverSingles, Ourtime has a minimalistic, easy-to-navigate website that makes browsing a breeze.

Free accounts have limited features, meaning you'll need to upgrade to premium if you're looking for a serious relationship.

There are two subscriptions, the standard and value plans. Under the standard plan, users will pay $95.76 for six months, while members will pay $119 for 6 months for the feature-rich, value subscription.

13.Reddit R4R - Free Dating Site For Everyone

Reddit R4R is an ideal option and a completely free service if you're looking for something casual that doesn't need paid subscriptions. The Reddit forum is perfect for meetups and hookups.

However, unlike other online dating sites, finding true love on the forum is highly unlikely due to its freestyle nature. Not all members post photos, and a large number prefer to flirt online as opposed to physical meetups.

14.Ashley Madison - Discreet Dating Site and App

Ashley Madison is not your typical dating site for singles seeking long-term relationships, as it's better suited for extramarital relationships.

Women registered on Ashley Madson get premium accounts automatically, while men will have to buy credits to access premium features. Men can buy 100 ($59.00), 500 ($169.00) or 1000 ($289.00) credits, depending on budget.

Find Love on Ashley Madison Today

15.Tinder - Free Dating App

Tinder is among the most popular hookup sites boasting over 8,000,000 active users every week. The site is a favorite for young adults looking for non-serious flings. However, 63% of the members are men, which increases the level of competition within the dating pool.

Although popular among young people seeking casual relationships, Tinder can prove costly in the long run as you'll need to pay more for your profile to stand out from the rest.

Guide to Online Dating Sites - Dating Advice & Tips

Which Dating Sites Are The Most Successful?

For dating online, sites like eHarmony and EliteSingles have impressive success rates, making them among the best for singles looking for long-term relationships that can lead to marriage.

However, niche sites like JDateand Christian Mingle are also successful in matching singles with strong religious ties. Other niche sites like SilverSingles and Ourtime have also experienced enormous success in pairing seniors looking for love.

Are Paid Online Dating Sites Better?

Paid sites are better than free dating apps as they come with tons of advanced features that can help in your pursuit of a serious relationship. Compared to the best free dating site, premium sites tend to have more robust security features, which helps protect a user's personal details.

Should I Use My Real Name on Dating Websites?

A profile with a real name is more likely to stand out than one with fishy names and abbreviations. However, using your real name (or any personal information) might also lead to a privacy breach as some users can conduct online searches to know more about you.

Therefore, whether or not you use your real name should come down to personal preferences. But to protect your personal details and maintain a desirable degree of privacy, it's best to use your nickname as opposed to your real name.

Which Free Dating Site Is Best For Serious Relationships?

All free singles dating sites come with their strengths and weaknesses. However, most dating apps like OkCupidand Plenty of Fish allow their users to receive and respond to messages with free accounts.

You can also use a free account on sites like eHarmonyand EliteSingles, but you'll need to upgrade to premium to access advanced interactive features on these paid dating sites.

What Dating Websites Are Better For Just Hooking Up?

The best dating sites like Tinderand Ashley Madison are great for casual hookups. You can also use Reddit R4R if you're after flirty conversations that can lead to potential hookups.

Other dating sites on this are best suited for more serious connections.

Which Site for Dating Has The Least Fake Profiles?

The best dating sites like EliteSinglesand Zooskverify member profiles, which ensures they have a small number of fake profiles. Niche websites like SilverSingles and JDatealso have a low number of fake user profiles as admins usually monitor user profiles and suspend suspicious accounts.

What Is The Most Successful Dating App?

The most successful dating app is eHarmony, which has been around for over twenty years and helped millions of like-minded singles to find their better halves. Match, Zoosk, OurTime, and EliteSinglesalso claim to have high success rates in pairing singles who've dated beyond their first dates.

What Is The Best Dating Site for 40+?

The best dating site for 40+ singles is SilverSingles, which targets senior singles looking for true love. The website has a large pool of active users and is easy to navigate, making it a perfect fit for seniors.

Is Tinder Just For Hookups?

Besides using Tinderfor casual hookups, the dating app can also help members make new friends and even form healthy networks of like-minded people. However, the site is mostly used for short-term hookups and very rarely for relationships that can lead to marriage.

Wrapping Up - What is the Best Dating Site?

There is no number 1 dating site as all online dating platforms come with their pros and cons. That’s why, when choosing the right dating site for you, it's crucial to compare different features to determine the best fit.

For instance, EliteSingles is the best dating app if you're in pursuit of a like-minded career person. eHarmony would make a great fit if you want a large pool of active singles to choose from and you’re hoping to find a relationship that could lead to marriage.

And since everyone deserves a shot at true love, you shouldn't hesitate to enter the online dating world and try your luck with dating apps. Just remember to register on a trustworthy website with a transparent enough pricing plan and a responsive support team.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed within the content are solely the authors. Does not constitute advice.