​Mr. Abhishek Garodia - Transforming dreams into reality

Buying a home is an aspiration, a desire to create a space filled with laughter, love and spaces where memories are created and nurtured.

Mr Abhishek the Managing Director of the Garodia Group, believes in their company tenet that; ‘Nothing is Impossible’. In his more than two decades as a director of the group, he has been instrumental in developing the facade of Mumbai suburbs.

The Garodia Group was started by Shri Gordhandas S. Garodia in 1966 and flourished under Mr Mahesh Gordhandas Garodia's expert guidance.

The group follows the adage “Never compromise on quality”. This tradition of maintaining high standards has been followed by Mr Abhishek, as a ’de rigueur’ policy for all his projects.

The group strictly adheres to the best processes in real estate development, using state-of-the-art technology and quality materials which have led to most of their projects being instant sellouts.

Being the pioneers in developing the first private meticulously planned township Garodia Nagar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The group has burgeoned to develop ambitious projects in various sectors.

The Directors believe in creating spaces with unique identities and crafting homes at prime locations, using skilled workforce and sourcing best-in-class quality materials. Their vision has always been to provide value-based living in their affordable housing projects and premium living spaces.

Mr Abhishek Garodia has unremittingly placed customer satisfaction as a priority.

He believes in the Government initiative of ‘A home for every Family’. Value-based living has been the driving factor in his affordable, cost-effective housing solutions which helps make a difference in the lives of the average hardworking Indian.

For him, the realty domain has the potential to transform economies. Infrastructure and Realty are the dominant industries that will bring about a boost to the fast growing Indian economy in the future.

He is a staunch supporter of being environmentally responsible and has initiated the internationally approved Green methods and processes in his projects. According to him, ”The future of the industry lies in using the latest technology and green buildings.”

Excellence is always a priority!

Mr Abhishek Garodia has set out to raise the industry benchmarks by using gold mark standards in his processes and safety procedures.

Building projects with unique identities which combine aspirations with ease of living in various sectors such as:

- Residential

- Redevelopment

- Commercial

- Townships

Current On-going project:

Mr Abhishek Garodia has always envisaged giving the customer what they desire and not what they want. This thought has been the leading feature in his spectacular, illustrious project ‘Girivan La Quinta’.

Stepping into Girivan La Quinta, the Magnum Opus from the eminent Garodia Group is akin to experiencing a decadent, epicurean, heady lifestyle in the luxuriant, vibrant society of Union park, Chembur, and with the view of the lush greenery of The Bombay Presidency Golf course.

This piece de resistance is designed by Architect Sanjay Puri, an internationally acclaimed Architect.

Uber Luxurious 5 and 3 BHK apartments with their own personal, ultra-private deck to soak in the scenic panorama from the neighbouring Golf course. A private marbled entrance foyer, security concierge, and a lifestyle for a chosen few.

The project offers a contemporary spacious air-conditioned lobby, an opulent banquet to host celebrations and for entertainment, a state of art Gym to sweat out, a spa to rejuvenate, aesthetically planned gorgeous gardens to catch up with neighbours as well as private cabanas where one can meditate or contemplate in solitude. A Zoomba / Yoga deck for open-air exercises.

A lifestyle that is a perfect fit for the erudite.

The man:

A Finance Graduate who has been at the helm of the company since 1997. A master Golfer with numerous accolades in Golf tournaments which includes representing India in Spain, a fine Squash player, dexterous Diver, consummate Swimmer, Chess buff, and an ace Basketball player.

A dynamic all-round personality and being a Globe trotter seeking new experiences and opportunities by participating in building material and automation trade fairs, with his fortitude, perseverance and hard work, he has led the company to a sustainable progression and has diversified the group into hospitality and the education sector. He is a hands-on director who loves to be involved right from the inception stage to planning, projections, coordinating, finalizing, marketing and seeing his vision turn into success.

His stance on the future of the realty sector is, "Affordable housing is the need of the hour. catering to the best services in security & facility management and adopting the best international standards plus having a healthy mix of premium and value-for-money products to satisfy the connoisseur and the commoner alike will be the norms of the future."

