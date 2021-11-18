MREI bestowed with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2021

The Honourable President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind gave away the National Sports Awards 2021 at a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in recognition of the country's unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic performances.

At this ceremony, in recognition of the monumental contribution of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) in the identification and nurturing of the sports talent of the country over the past 25 years, the President of India conferred the most prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2021 upon Manav Rachna. The award was received by Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI); and Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI. Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI; Sports Mentor Mr. Ronjan Sodhi, and Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, MD, MREI were witnesses to the grand ceremony at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

It is among the only Universities across the country that has been bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have been credited with the training of well-known athletes like Shagun Chaudhary (Shooting), Anish Bhanwala (Shooting), Shreyasi Singh (Shooting), Angad Bajwa (Shooting), Ankur Mittal (Shooting), Abhishek Verma (Shooting), Ankita Das (Table Tennis), Kuldeep Kumar (Kick-boxing), Bhavesh Shikhawat (Shooting), Shahbaz Ahmed (Cricket), and Khush Chugh (Badminton). It is among the only Universities across the country that has been bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar. Right from inception, when Dr. O P Bhalla, Founder Visionary, MREI believed in a strong sports-centric curriculum to harness the power of our youth; Manav Rachna has been striving to provide robust training and opportunity to optimize the potential of its sports enthusiasts. In line with that, the institute sponsored the training and education needs of sportspersons over the years. Coupled with state-of-the-art facilities, international coaches, robust training programs, and a dedicated Sports Science Centre, thousands of students and athletes are undergoing training at Manav Rachna bringing the Olympic dream closer.

While at the institutional level, MREI has been honoured with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2021 for “Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent”; at the same ceremony, its alumni Abhishek Verma has been granted the distinguished Arjuna Award for being an ace shooter. In addition, the Director of Sports, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Mr. Sarkar Talwar has been bestowed the much-coveted Dronacharya Award (lifetime category) for outstanding coaches in sports and games, 2021.

This year, on the grand occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, the accolades become all the more special, as the institute recognizes the constant dedication that went into providing robust training and opportunity to optimize the potential of several sports enthusiasts.