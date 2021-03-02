MRG School organizes live session on ‘reopening of schools in the new normal’
- Esteemed panelists shared their views on the need to open schools so that the impact of year 2020 on the social and emotional development of the students can be replaced with better learning experiences.
New Delhi: MRG School, based on the value based education of The Shri Ram School, in collaboration with Shri Educare, organized an insightful virtual session on ‘Reopening Schools in the new normal’. The session was aimed to talk about the readiness and preparedness of schools with the parent community. Moderated by Ms. Neethi Srikumar, VP Operations, Shri Educare Ltd, the event saw the participation of Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium Schools Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Principal, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar and Ms. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini. The live session witnessed the enthusiastic participation of parents, teachers and students. This session proved to be extremely helpful in addressing the apprehensions of parents regarding reopening of schools .
The esteemed panelists shared their views on the need to open schools so that the impact of year 2020 on the social and emotional development of the students can be replaced with better learning experiences. They also shared how the schools are well prepared to deal with welcoming children back to school and keeping them safe. School leaders and parents on the panel expressed how peer learning and face to face interactions have always made learning meaningful.
The event was hosted on MRG school’s FB page. The session was part of MRG School’s Shri Samvad – a series of conversations straight from the heart. The moderator of the session, Ms. Neethi Srikumar from Shri Educare Limited after introducing the panelists took the discussion forward by inviting school leaders to throw light on the schools’ readiness to welcome their students post-COVID. Speaking at the session, Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Millennium Schools, said that schools that are tech enabled are doing everything to make the hybrid model workable too so that once in a week all children can interact on the online platform, making the hybrid model work, and bridging the learning gaps. Ms. Thakur, Principal of The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar shared that Hybrid learning has become a commonplace practice in today’s digital age, and that it has now almost synonymous with “learning” itself. Students can submit work online, and receive feedback from teachers electronically as well. Technology has enabled instructors not only to add to the traditional classroom experience, but to transform it overall which gives the teacher a better chance to integrate with students and give them the best chance to succeed.
MRG school has ensured all the essential integrations to make its students stand out from the rest. The basic essence of teaching the SHRI way is that children are encouraged to be responsible so that the parents who are apprehensive while sending their child to school can be given an assurance of their safety because we teach our students to make responsible and well thought out choices. The school victoriously provides a platform for the students to develop their critical thinking and analytical skills. It is important that educators and mentors regularly update themselves to provide students with consistency in their cognitive processing. Through their academic partnership with Shri Educare Limited, MRG School has conscientiously answered this need.”
For calling all the students, the schools must have in place the infrastructure where the safety measures and the guidelines are followed religiously. Talking about the readiness of schools, Ms Priyanka Barara, said, “Schools have always acted responsibly, and the administration is well-equipped to tackle the challenges and make necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of students. Like the guidelines given for other places or offices, authorities should issue certain guidelines for schools too. Also, we have to take care of the fact that we have to reduce students' screen-time. Too much reliance of the young minds on mobile devices can harm students’ health, and no one wants to see them suffer.”
