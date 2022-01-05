Mrs Anju Sharma wins two Mrs India One in a Million titles

New Delhi- Mrs. Anju Sharma is Gold Medalist-First Division Holder in Jewellery Designing from International Polytechnic of Women South Delhi. She has won 2 Titles of Mrs India One in a Million - Delhi NCR & Beautiful Hairs in Season 2 organized with a grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

The show was Graced by Celebrity Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma (MD Kanti Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra , Prof. Ambika Magotra , where Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal Singh ,Anjali Sahni, Prashant Chaudhary judged the Beauty Pageant .

Mrs Anju Sharma is very hardworking women and interested in modeling and fashion. She is also member of various Food groups on Facebook and won many certificates in cookery competitions by showcasing her skills in the same.

This is rightly said "Age is just a number" At the age of 55 she participated in the Beauty Pageants Mrs India One in a Million Season 2, this was the platform given to the housewifes to showcase their talents.

Mrs India One in a Million Season -2 was organized in which there were 103 contestants as participants this time. The beauty pageant was organized by Tiska pageants founder Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

Mr. Raj kamal Sharma husband of Mrs. Anju Sharma has supported her in taking up this challenge and participating in the pageant to showcase the talent on a such a big platform. Mrs. Anju Sharma have two sons Saurabh Sharma & Vaibhav Sharma who were also very supportive for the participation in the beauty contest.

In this season 103 models have been given chance by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit to showcase their talent on the platform of Mrs India One in a, million 2021 and this time Mrs India One in a million Season 2 was organized on a very grand level. All the Audience and sponsors were happy to see the renowned designer’s collection of Anjali Sahni and Kingshuk bhaduri which was showcased by all the contestants in the Grand Finale at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka and it's was very well Choreographed by the show Choreographer Kapil Ghauri.

Everyone said that the show was very different this time and has been managed after such a long time with very selective audience after Covid-19 which itself makes this a commendable task under the leadership of both the Founders Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

Mrs. Anju Sharma also do many social work in her life. Being herself a covid warrior she has helped other people with food and other basic necessities. She is also a animal lover and been feeding to them since 15 years.

She is best example of Women Empowerment and very fond of Modeling and she enjoys the Modeling line.

This pageant was Gateway to Beauty Industry for Mrs Anju Sharma. She loves to explore new ventures. Earlier she has done Jewellery Designing course from International Polytechnic of women and achieved first position with gold trophy.

She is very fond of learning new things related to computers, technology and driving Cars.

Now this is the new journey She has started by achieving Mrs. INDIA ONE IN A MILLION DELHI/NCR 2021 Title in Pageant 2021 held at Taj Vivanta Delhi.

